Canadian Production Company Seeks South Coast Filming Crew

A Canada-based production company is looking to crew up for a long-term shoot on the South Coast of Santa Barbara County.
Canadian or Canadian/U.S. citizenship is preferred.
The reality show will be shooting from late summer through the fall and is looking to crew up the following positions:
» B camera operator (familiarity with Red — Scarlett/Epic and appropriate list of credits)
» First AC/Data Wrangler (experience with Red workflow)
» Wardrobe/stylist
» Makeup artist
» Two PA positions (license, vehicle, clean driving record)
Please respond to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).