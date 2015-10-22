Cancer Center and Sansum Clinic to Host ‘Passport to Pink,’ a Mixer and Discussion on Breast Care

Advice

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara and Sansum Clinic will host a mixer and panel discussion on breast care, nutrition and genetic counseling Friday, Oct. 30, 2015. This event focuses on the importance of genetic counseling and nutrition in regards to breast cancer.

Panelists Danielle Sharaga, MS, LCGC, and Sarah Washburn, MS, RD, CSO, will discuss genetic counseling and oncology nutrition.

Attendees are invited to travel between education stations to learn about breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment, survivorship and healthy living after a diagnosis.

The education stations will cover the following topics: medical oncology, radiation oncology, breast surgery, radiology and advanced imaging, patient navigation, social work services, wellness programs, clinical research,cancer resource library, prescription navigation, survivorship, physical therapy and lymphedema therapy, and the new Cancer Center facility.

Passport to Pink is sponsored by Ricoh, The Towbes Foundation and AVON Foundation for Women.

The event will take place at Sansum Clinic in the Julie and Jack Nadel Lobby at 317 W. Pueblo Street from 1:30–3 p.m.

Seating is limited, so reservations are required to attend. RSVP by Friday, Oct. 23, at [email protected] or call 805.681.1756.

— Liz Baker is the marketing supervisor for Sansum Clinic.