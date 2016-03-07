Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 12:14 am | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Cancer Center Announces 16th Annual Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer

By Annie Craton for Sansum Clinic | March 7, 2016 | 9:10 a.m.

Join Barbara Ireland, her family and the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic in the effort to fight breast cancer at the 16th Annual Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer Saturday, March 12, 2016, at Chase Palm Park in Santa Barbara.

The Walk and Run offers three course options — a 5K, 10K and 15K, all along Santa Barbara’s beautiful waterfront.

Help Cancer Center reach its goal of $75,000 for breast cancer research and programs in our community.

Everyone is encouraged to register either individually or as a team. The team that raises the most money will win the Barbara Ireland trophy for the year.

All participants are invited to stick around for well-earned relaxation in the post-event spa zone, featuring massages, manicures and more.

Registration is open now at ccsb.org/irelandwalk2016. The registration fee is $60 for adults and $20 for children. Participants who raise $100 or more will have their registration fees waived.

All of the funds raised from event registration fees and pledges will benefit local breast cancer research and programs at the Cancer Center.

Programs include research, which makes cancer fighting agents available in our community; genetic counseling, which provides patients with the chance to determine their cancer genetic risk and possibly have their treatment modified as a result; and navigation, which offers patients a consistent care coordinator during their experience with breast cancer.

The Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer begins rain or shine at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2016, at Chase Palm Park.

For more information, please contact Stephanie Carlyle at 805.898.2116 or visit www.ccsb.org/irelandwalk2016.

Cancer Center wishes to thank sponsors Summerhill Antiques, Dargan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, Change a Life Foundation, Brighton Collectibles, Santa Barbara News Press, Good Cup, Santa Barbara Bar and Water Store.

Annie Craton is a marketing assistant for Sansum Clinic.

