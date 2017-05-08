Cancer Center to Draw on Healing Effects of Art

In September, the new Cancer Center of Santa Barbara will open at 540 W. Pueblo St., unifying the newest technology, physicians and patient-centered cancer care under one roof.

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara invites local artists and art collectors to consider making a gift of art to the new center.

Such a gift would not only help transform the new center’s most visible spaces, it would help enrich the healing experience of patients, their families, and the center's care teams.

Preference will be given to local artists, art related to the Central Coast/California region, and content that promotes a healing environment: waterscapes, flowers, landscapes, positive cultural artifacts, and photography.

For more information or to submit artwork, contact:

Rob Dunton, director of philanthropy, Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, 898-3620, [email protected]

Lori Willis, major gifts officer, Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, 898-2187, [email protected]

Dru A. Hartley, director of philanthropy, Sansum Clinic, 681-7726, [email protected]

Prospective donors will be asked to provide: a high-resolution photo of the art piece, size/dimension details, medium and substrate, artist's name, whether piece is framed or unframed.

There is no limit to the number of pieces a given donor/artist may submit. The art committee will evaluate each submission and decide upon the artwork that best fits the Cancer Center environment.

Donors of art selected for placement within the new Cancer Center, will be recognized with a small plaque placed on or near the donated piece.

To learn more, visit Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic, www.ccsb.org, or the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, www.cfsb.org.