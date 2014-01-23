Cancer Center with Sansum Clinic Welcomes Cheryll Willin as Director of Clinical Oncology

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic welcomes Cheryll Willin, MSN, NPC, AOCN, as clinical director of oncology services.

Willin has more than 12 years of oncology leadership experience and extensive experience as an oncology nurse practioner and is very committed to quality care for all oncology patients.

Willin comes to the Cancer Center from Christus St. Vincent Regional Cancer Center/New Mexico Care Associates in Santa Fe, N.M., where she served as clinical manager of outpatient oncology. She was part of the management team charged with the integration of a private practice/hospital merger and system-wide development of new services.

Prior to her role at Christus St. Vincent Regional Cancer Center, Willin served as the director of nursing at the New Mexico Cancer Center in Albuquerque, N.M., where she oversaw the development of clinical practice standards and led the New Mexico Cancer Center to a successful certification for the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s Quality Oncology Practice Initiative.

Willin received her master’s degree in nursing at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Wash., where she also completed the Family Nurse Practitioner Certification Program.

Willin is a member of the Oncology Nursing Society as well as both the California and New Mexico Board of Registered Nurses and Nurse Practioners. She is also a lecturer for Amgen Pharmaceutical Corp. and was a site reviewer for the ASCO QOPI until 2012.

— Liz Baker is a marketing coordinator for Sansum Clinic.