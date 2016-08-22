Cancer Center of Santa Barbara Announces Campaign for New Facility

Dr. Kurt N. Ransohoff, CEO and Chief Medical Officer of Sansum Clinic, and Rick Scott, President of the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, on Friday announced the public phase of the “Campaign for Our New Cancer Center,” an effort to raise $38 million for the construction of a new, state-of-the-art home for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, which will ensure exceptional cancer care is available for patients in our community now and in the future.

The silent phase of the campaign began in June 2015 and quickly surpassed expectations with more than $33 million raised as of August 19, 2016.

Coinciding with the opening of the new building in fall of 2017, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara will officially be re-named Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in honor of Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree’s leadership role and her generous support of the new Cancer Center totaling more than $10.7 million.

Honorary Campaign Chair Lady Ridley-Tree, joined by Campaign Cabinet members Ed and Sue Birch, Dan Gainey, Peter MacDougall and Maryan Schall, will lead the final phase of the new building campaign.

Special thanks to the long-term vision and generosity of lead donors to the campaign, who have contributed gifts of $1 million and above:

· Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara

· Cottage Health

· Jim & Wendy Drasdo

· Hugh & Hunter Foster Family

· Judy & Jeff Henley

· Morrie & Irma Jurkowitz

· Bill & Nancy Kimsey

· Lillian Lovelace

· Dr. Nancy O’Reilly & Daughters Lauren, Leigh & Ragan

· Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree

· Sansum Clinic

· Maryan Schall

· Elaine Stepanek Foundation, Trust & Estate

· The Wolf Family Foundation

The campaign launch announcement was made before 200 guests at the Cancer Center’s Beam Signing and Topping Off Ceremony held at the future home of the new Cancer Center at 540 W. Pueblo Street. The Topping Off Ceremony is a long-standing tradition in construction that occurs when the final piece of steel is placed on a building’s frame, signifying completion of the structural phase of the new Cancer Center.

Lead donors and special guests were invited to sign the final beam and watch as the construction team secured it atop the new three-story building.

The new multidisciplinary Cancer Center will unify the Medical Oncology and Radiation Oncology departments, Clinical Research and other clinical support programs, and a wide array of supportive care services into one modern facility in line with the National Cancer Institute’s (NCI) recommended best practices.

Located within two blocks of Cottage Hospital and Sansum Clinic in the heart of Santa Barbara’s medical village, this new 54,780-square-foot facility will be a model of coordinated cancer treatment, achieving both scientifically comprehensive and intensely personal care.

“We are all touched by cancer in some way at some time,” said Lady Ridley-Tree. “Years ago I accompanied my husband, Paul, to his chemotherapy appointments at the original Cancer Center. To imagine that we can honor his memory with the new Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, which represents hope and a new chance at life, is like a dream. I’m just delighted to support this project.”

"The Cancer Center was founded on a commitment to provide patients in our community with exceptional cancer care, including access to the latest clinical research, the most advanced technology and the most highly-trained physicians, close to home," Dr. Ransohoff said. "Uniting our skilled, experienced and respected medical and support team from three sites into one world-class facility will provide for more synchronized care and improved treatment plans, while lessening the burden on patients and the family members who support their care.”

Thanks to the foresight and generosity of our community, the Cancer Center has been home to first-rate diagnostic and treatment equipment since 1949. The highly qualified physicians at the Cancer Center have been trained at leading institutions including Harvard, Stanford, UCLA, Dana Farber, Mayo Clinic, National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, USC, Yale, Cornell, UCSD, UCSF and University of New York at Buffalo.

Cancer care requires the involvement of a team that includes medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, surgeons, primary care physicians, geneticists, nutritionists, clinical research coordinators, nurses, social workers and wellness practitioners. The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara team cared for 11,779 patients at 69,864 visits in 2015.

“The new Cancer Center will enable us to expand our services in surgical oncology; upgrade our technology to the best available; and prepare for the increased number of cancer patients expected as baby boomers age,” said Rick Scott, President of the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.

The “Campaign for Our New Cancer Center” is the combined effort of Sansum Clinic and the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.

If you wish to contribute to the success of the campaign, please contact Rob Dunton, Director of Philanthropy at Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, 805.898.3620 or [email protected]; Lori Willis, Major Gifts Officer at Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, [email protected] or 805.898.2187; or Dru A. Hartley, Director of Philanthropy at Sansum Clinic, 805.681.7726 or [email protected]

— Jill Fonte is marketing director for Sansum Clinic.