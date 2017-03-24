New Cancer Center of Santa Barbara Set to Open in September

Three-story facility will feature cutting-edge technology and patient support services all in one place

Construction is underway on the new Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, a $53-million facility designed to provide cutting-edge technology for targeting and treating cancer.

The 54,000-square-foot building on West Pueblo will be a single location where patients can access all aspects of multidisciplinary care.

“We created this vision for a regional cancer center,” said Rick Scott, president of the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara. “Today, we are operating out of three different locations — we want to bring this all together in one place and one centralized gateway where patients can come to get their services.”

This is the largest project in the Cancer Center’s 67-year history and the foundation's goal is to ensure oncology care in the community is at the highest level, Scott said.

So far, $40 million has been donated through various donors and local philanthropist Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree gifted about $11 million Scott said.

“We have been blessed by the generosity of the community,” Scott said.

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara and Sansum Clinic merged in 2012, and the new 3.4-acre campus is located one block from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Sansum Clinic's Pueblo Street location.

The center’s latest technology, research and supportive services will attract highly trained professionals from the nation’s top academic institutes, Scott said.

Some of the recruited physicians come from Stanford University and the University of California, Los Angeles, he added.

“The weather alone itself isn’t going to bring the best to this town — having the latest and greatest will help,” Scott said.

When patients arrive, they will be greeted by the concierge service and a main lobby that’s adjacent to an 180-space parking garage.

The first floor features a resource library with cancer education and resource materials, a large conference room, social services, and advanced radiation oncology departments.

The building includes two high-definition radiation oncology treatment accelerators (Elekta Linear Accelerator), the same devices found at MD Anderson Cancer Center and Johns Hopkins Medicine.

The price for both is about $5.2 million, Scott said.

The device treats cancer from the inside and is used for precise treatment of various cancers including breast, skin, prostate, rectum and gynecological anatomy.

It also produces real-time, digital reconstruction of radiographs.

The two surgical oncology procedure rooms eliminate the need to enter the operating room or a separate medical space for minor procedures, Scott said. There will also be an on-site lab.

The building has space for support services such as counseling, financial assistance to patients unable to pay for medical expenses, genetic counseling, wellness programs and a variety of resources for patients and family members.

The third floor houses 27 infusion suites including four private rooms with many featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views of the Santa Ynez Mountains and Oak Park.

Additional features at the center are a half-acre garden adjacent to the building with walking paths, benches and native landscaping.

“A big part of our objective was to preserve and enhance the surrounding nature,” Scott said. “We have done a lot to take care of a beautiful piece of land.”

A “Tribute Wall” will include a space to honor those who have had a positive impact on patients and family and a place to remember people whose lives have been impacted by cancer.

Additionally, the facility is compliant with the state’s Title 24 energy standards, which aims to reduce overall energy use of business and residences.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.