Friday, April 27 , 2018, 10:02 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Cancer Center of Santa Barbara to Host Talk by Survivor and Intimacy Expert Michael J. Russer

By Liz Baker for Cancer Center of Santa Barbara | February 1, 2016 | 12:30 p.m.

Cancer Center of Santa Barbara will host author and speaker Michael J. Russer to present "A Return to Intimacy for Cancer Survivors and Their Partners" at their facilities from 2-3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2016.

"Dealing with cancer is challenging enough, and its impact on intimacy can be devastating without the proper support and insight," Russer says. "Partners of cancer survivors can also be impacted with feelings of helplessness, despair and of no long being attractive to their mate."

Russer is a fully impotent prostate cancer survivor who, with his life partner, has discovered how cancer survivors and their partners can experience levels of intimacy most people can barely imagine possible.

Attendees who are impacted by erectile dysfunction or breast cancer will learn ways to transform shame and frustration into a blessing with respect to their intimate life.

"Replacing the word performance with presence in the bedroom makes a huge difference in the health of  any relationship," Russer says. "This is especially true if one of the partners is dealing with the challenges of cancer."

There is no cost to attend Russer's talk, and the public is invited. To RSVP for the event, contact Mary Solis, program director for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, at 805.569.2412.

Russer is an international speaker, TEDx alumnus, author and intimacy expert. He has survived two forms of cancer and, along with his partner, has discovered how to achieve deep, connecting and mutually fulfilling intimacy in the face of full clinical impotence.

The speaker and author delivers his message of hope to Gilda's Clubs and Cancer Support Communities around the country.

Russer has been interviewed on radio and TV and is a featured weekly sex and relationship writer for goodmenproject.com. His writing frequently appears on Huffington Post and mariashriver.com.

To learn more about this topic, visit michaelrusserlive.com/listen.

Cancer Center of Santa Barbara is located at 317 W. Pueblo Street in Santa Barbara. Russer's talk will take place in the Board Room.

— Liz Baker is a marketing supervisor at Sansum Clinic.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 