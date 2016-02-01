Cancer Center of Santa Barbara to Host Talk by Survivor and Intimacy Expert Michael J. Russer

Cancer Center of Santa Barbara will host author and speaker Michael J. Russer to present "A Return to Intimacy for Cancer Survivors and Their Partners" at their facilities from 2-3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2016.

"Dealing with cancer is challenging enough, and its impact on intimacy can be devastating without the proper support and insight," Russer says. "Partners of cancer survivors can also be impacted with feelings of helplessness, despair and of no long being attractive to their mate."

Russer is a fully impotent prostate cancer survivor who, with his life partner, has discovered how cancer survivors and their partners can experience levels of intimacy most people can barely imagine possible.

Attendees who are impacted by erectile dysfunction or breast cancer will learn ways to transform shame and frustration into a blessing with respect to their intimate life.

"Replacing the word performance with presence in the bedroom makes a huge difference in the health of any relationship," Russer says. "This is especially true if one of the partners is dealing with the challenges of cancer."

There is no cost to attend Russer's talk, and the public is invited. To RSVP for the event, contact Mary Solis, program director for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, at 805.569.2412.

Russer is an international speaker, TEDx alumnus, author and intimacy expert. He has survived two forms of cancer and, along with his partner, has discovered how to achieve deep, connecting and mutually fulfilling intimacy in the face of full clinical impotence.

The speaker and author delivers his message of hope to Gilda's Clubs and Cancer Support Communities around the country.

Russer has been interviewed on radio and TV and is a featured weekly sex and relationship writer for goodmenproject.com. His writing frequently appears on Huffington Post and mariashriver.com.

To learn more about this topic, visit michaelrusserlive.com/listen.

Cancer Center of Santa Barbara is located at 317 W. Pueblo Street in Santa Barbara. Russer's talk will take place in the Board Room.

— Liz Baker is a marketing supervisor at Sansum Clinic.