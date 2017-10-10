Cancer Center Offers Elly Nadel Music Therapy Program

Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic has launched the Elly Nadel Music Therapy Program, the latest addition to the comprehensive offerings of Supportive Care Programs.

The new program provides music therapy services and support to cancer patients, family members and loved ones in a way that meets various needs on the physical, social, emotional, spiritual and other aspects of each individual in a one-on-one or group setting. Leading the program will be Saiping Lin.

“Music reaches people on a level of deep healing in so many areas of their lives: dining, exercise, romance, and communication," said local philanthropist, Julie Nadel, who established the program with her late husband Jack in memory of his late wife, Elly.

"The Elly Nadel Music Therapy Program, under the leadership of the amazingly talented Saiping Lin, allows Ridley-Tree Cancer Center patients to explore these musical experiences throughout their cancer journey,” Julie Nadel said.

This program joins a wide range of offerings for patients that include yoga, art, nutrition classes and support groups. These free services are open to patients, family members and caregivers. The first music therapy class began in late July, with more classes planned over the coming months.

Saiping Lin received her master of science in music therapy from State University of New York at New Paltz and her bachelor of arts in musicology from Community University of China in Beijing.

— Jill Fonte for Sansum Clinic.