Cancer Center, Sansum Clinic Participate in Study Showing ‘Unprecedented’ Survival of Breast Cancer

By Liz Baker for Sansum Clinic | October 2, 2014 | 3:02 p.m.

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic research physicians participated in a clinical trial showing results of significant improvements in survival of patients with incurable Her2 Positive Breast Cancer.

In the study, called CLEOPATRA, patients with Her2 positive breast cancer received either standard treatment of single chemotherapy agent (Taxotere) combined with Herceptin or treatment in the experimental arm of Taxotere with the combination of both Herceptin and Perjeta.

The study enrolled a total of 808 patients from 204 cancer centers around the world, including the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic. This study was open at the Cancer Center from 2010-13.

“The combination of drugs produced significantly improved the survival rates in women with advanced breast cancer. This is encouraging to women with advanced disease as we continue to improve treatment outcomes. This study also illustrates the purpose for the Clinical Research Program at the Cancer Center which is to provide patients in Santa Barbara with early access to new, cutting edge therapies,” said Fred Kass, M.D. and medical director of the Cancer Center’s Research and Wellness Programs.

The Cancer Center’s Clinical Research Program advances the fight against cancer through involvement with clinical trials and basic science research. In partnership with industry leaders the Clinical Research program is on par with many major academic medical facilities around the country. Through collaborative efforts with all community oncologists, CCSB currently offers over 25 clinical trials for numerous types of cancer. In 2013, more than 6,000 local cancer cases were reviewed for participation in clinical trials.

— Liz Baker is a marketing coordinator for Sansum Clinic.

 
