Cancer Center to Hold ‘Art Heals’ Exhibit and Reception to Honor Work of Art Class Participants

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic invites the community to a reception honoring the experiences and art of local cancer patients whose works are featured in the seventh annual Art Heals exhibit.

Many of the works are created by first-time painters who, through participation in the Cancer Center’s classes, discovered art as a means of expression or peace of mind during their cancer journey.

The exhibit, which is a permanent, revolving display in the Cancer Center’s facilities, provides a continual source of inspiration to patients, family members and staff at the Cancer Center. It serves as a visual reminder of the power of the creative process and the role art can play in health and healing.

A public reception to unveil the latest masterpieces will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 4 with brief remarks held at 6 p.m. at the Cancer Center, 540 W. Pueblo St.

“Research suggests that art and the creative process can have healing and life-enhancing effect for those touched by cancer,” said Lisa Winebrenner, oncology health promotion coordinator at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic. “We often hear from participants that the classes provide welcomed distraction and enable them to focus on something other than their cancer. For many, the art is a form of expression, and others simply enjoy the time away from medical appointments and procedures.”

The Cancer Center offers the painting classes as a way for people to take a break from cancer, get lost in the creative process and receive instruction on different painting techniques. The class is led by local artist, Rick Stich who has been teaching at the Cancer Center for over 18 years.

The reception will be a valuable opportunity for patients and community members to learn more about all of the supportive programs and classes available to cancer patients in our community, regardless of where they receive their care.

The event is open to the public and light refreshments will be served. Space is limited and reservations are required to attend. Please contact Stephanie Carlyle at [email protected] or call 805.898.2116 to RSVP.

— Liz Baker is a marketing coordinator for Sansum Clinic.