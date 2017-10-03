Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 3:04 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
Your Health
Cancer Center Walk/Run Going for Green on Silver Anniversary

Event hosts hope to raise $250,000 for Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic

Kids’ fun run starts at 10 a.m. at Montecito Union School. (Sansum Clinic)
By Elizabeth Baker for Sansum Clinic | October 3, 2017 | 3:28 p.m.

The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara and Four Seasons Resort Santa Barbara will host the 25th annual Cancer Center Walk/Run Sunday, Oct. 15.

On the event's 25th anniversary, the community is asked to help the benefit reach its goal of $250,000. All proceeds will support the cancer research and patient supportive care programs at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic (formerly Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic).

The walk/run has raised $3,274,756 since its inception in 1993.

The family-friendly event begins and ends at Montecito Union School and includes a 10K run at 8 a.m, a 5K walk/run at 8:30 a.m., and a kids’ fun run at 10 a.m.

Participants are invited to stay for a complimentary breakfast provided by Four Seasons Resort Santa Barbara, and a raffle including gift certificates for local restaurants, spas and attractions.

To register, go to www.ridleytreecc.org/walkrun2017. Registration fee is $55 from Oct. 1-12, $65 from Oct. 13-15. Cost for children ages 12 and under participating in the kids’ fun run is $20.

Special incentives are being offered for individuals who collect at least $100 in pledges, including free event registration and one entry into the grand prize drawing for airfare for two with lodging at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Hawaii, valued at more than $4,500.

Three team prizes are also awarded to the largest team, the team that generates the most money and the First Place Team, which raises the most money on average per person.

In addition to recognizing teams and participants for fundraising efforts, one person will be awarded the Julie Main Inspiration of Hope Award. Since the event’s inception, Julie Main was inspirational in helping to organize the Walk/Run, seeking sponsors and leading the 6-Week Training Program.

This year marks the ninth year of the event since Main’s passing, but her legacy will be honored by recognizing a cancer survivor who exemplifies what she stood for — courage, perseverance and hope — serving as an inspiration to others by finding strength to cope with cancer through exercise.

Previous recipients of the award include Michael Orchowski, Lorena Ortiz-Schneider, Kate Ocean, Reggie Hepp, Rosalyn Collins, Mara Hochman, Sue Suttner and Patricia MacFarlane.

All funds raised will benefit the Clinical Research Program and the Supportive Care Programs at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic.

Through the research program, new cancer treatments are made available through clinical trials across a variety of cancer diagnoses.

Every one of today’s standard cancer therapies went through clinical trials before becoming generally available. While patients may choose to enter a trial to improve their own conditions, they also help map the future of cancer care for others.

Through support from this event, the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic is pleased to offer local residents access to a global network of clinical trials, a benefit not afforded by all cancer treatment facilities.

The walk/run also benefits the Supportive Care programs at the Cancer Center, which include a cancer resource library, genetic counseling, patient navigation, nutrition, wellness classes, music therapy and social work services.

These programs allow the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic to provide patients with comprehensive and personalized resources and care to assist them on their journey with cancer.

To learn more about the Cancer Center Walk/Run or to create a team and register for the event, visit www.ridleytreecc.org/walkrun2017.

The event thanks its sponsors: Four Seasons Resort Santa Barbara, Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, The Walking Company, Big Dogs, Change a Life Foundation, Canterbury Consulting, HUB, Julie Main’s Team, Revitalash, Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf, LLP, and Montecito Union School.

Also, Santa Barbara Athletic Association, Edhat, South Coast Karate, Santa Barbara News-Press, Blenders in the Grass, KEYT, Jordanos, Raw Revolution, Cox Communications, The Point Markets and Vanguard Printing.

To learn more, visit the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center website, www.ridleytreecc.org, or the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara website, www.cfsb.org.

— Elizabeth Baker for Sansum Clinic.

 
