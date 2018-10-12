Cancer Center Walk/Run Out of Gate Oct. 21

The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara and Four Seasons Resort Santa Barbara will host the 26th annual Cancer Center Walk/Run on Sunday, Oct. 21.

Community members are asked to help the foundation reach its goal of $200,000. All funds will support the cancer research and patient supportive care programs at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic.

The Walk/Run has raised $3,440,329 since its inception in 1993.

The family event begins and ends at Montecito Union School and includes a 10K run at 8 a.m., 5K walk/run at 8:30 a.m. and a kids’ run run at 10 a.m.

Participants are invited to stay for a complimentary breakfast provided by Four Seasons Resort Santa Barbara, and an raffle including gift certificates for local restaurants, spas and attractions.

Registration is open now at www.cfsb.org/walkrun2018. Registration fee is $55 thru Oct. 18 and increases to $65, Oct. 1-21. The cost for children 12 and under participating in the kids’ fun run is $20.

Special incentives are offered for individuals who collect at least $100 in pledges, including free event registration and one entry into the grand prize drawing for airfare for two with lodging at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Hawaii, valued at $4,500.

Three team prizes are also awarded to the largest team, the team that generates the most money and the First Place Team, which raises the most money on average per person.

In addition to recognizing teams and participants for their outstanding fundraising efforts, one individual will be awarded the Julie Main Inspiration of Hope Award.

Since the event’s inception, Main was inspirational in helping to organize the Walk/Run, seeking sponsors and leading the six-week training program.

This year marks the event’s 10th year since Main’s passing, but her legacy will be honored with recognition of a cancer survivor who exemplifies what she stood for – courage, perseverance and hope – serving as an inspiration to others by finding the strength to cope with cancer through exercise.

Previous recipients of the award include Michael Orchowski, Lorena Ortiz-Schneider, Kate Ocean, Reggie Hepp, Rosalyn Collins, Mara Hochman, Sue Suttner, Patricia MacFarlane and Jack Bianchi.

All funds raised will benefit the Clinical Research Program and Supportive Care Programs at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center.

Through the research program, new cancer treatments are made available through clinical trials across a variety of cancer diagnoses. Each of today’s standard cancer therapies went through clinical trials before becoming generally available.

While patients may choose to enter a trial to improve their own conditions, they also help map the future of cancer care for others. Through support from this event, the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center is pleased to offer local residents access to a global network of clinical trials, a benefit not afforded by all cancer treatment facilities.

The Walk/Run also benefits the Supportive Care Programs at the cancer center, which include a cancer resource library, genetic counseling, patient navigation, nutrition, wellness classes, music therapy and social work services.

These programs allow the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center to provide patients with comprehensive and personalized resources and care to assist them on their journey with cancer.

To learn more about the Walk/Run or to create a team and register for the event, visit www.cfsb.org/walkrun2018.

Special thanks to sponsors: Four Seasons Resort Santa Barbara, Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, The Walking Company, Change a Life Foundation, Canterbury Consulting, HUB, , Revitalash, Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf, LLP.

Montecito Union School, Santa Barbara Athletic Association, Edhat, South Coast Karate, Santa Barbara News-Press, Blenders in the Grass, Jordanos, Raw Revolution, Cox Communications, The Point Markets, and Vanguard Printing.

To learn more, visit the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, www.cfsb.org or the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, www.ridleytreecc.org.

— Stephanie Carlyle for Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.