Friday, October 12 , 2018, 11:39 am | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Cancer Center Walk/Run Out of Gate Oct. 21

Kids run starts at 10 a.m.
Kids run starts at 10 a.m. (Courtesy photo)
By Stephanie Carlyle for Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara | October 12, 2018 | 8:35 a.m.

The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara and Four Seasons Resort Santa Barbara will host the 26th annual Cancer Center Walk/Run on Sunday, Oct. 21.

Community members are asked to help the foundation reach its goal of $200,000. All funds will support the cancer research and patient supportive care programs at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic.

The Walk/Run has raised $3,440,329 since its inception in 1993.

The family event begins and ends at Montecito Union School and includes a 10K run at 8 a.m., 5K walk/run at 8:30 a.m. and a kids’ run run at 10 a.m.

Participants are invited to stay for a complimentary breakfast provided by Four Seasons Resort Santa Barbara, and an raffle including gift certificates for local restaurants, spas and attractions.

Registration is open now at www.cfsb.org/walkrun2018. Registration fee is $55 thru Oct. 18 and increases to $65, Oct. 1-21. The cost for children 12 and under participating in the kids’ fun run is $20.

Special incentives are offered for individuals who collect at least $100 in pledges, including free event registration and one entry into the grand prize drawing for airfare for two with lodging at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Hawaii, valued at $4,500.

Three team prizes are also awarded to the largest team, the team that generates the most money and the First Place Team, which raises the most money on average per person.

In addition to recognizing teams and participants for their outstanding fundraising efforts, one individual will be awarded the Julie Main Inspiration of Hope Award.

Since the event’s inception, Main was inspirational in helping to organize the Walk/Run, seeking sponsors and leading the six-week training program.

This year marks the event’s 10th year since Main’s passing, but her legacy will be honored with recognition of a cancer survivor who exemplifies what she stood for – courage, perseverance and hope – serving as an inspiration to others by finding the strength to cope with cancer through exercise.

Previous recipients of the award include Michael Orchowski, Lorena Ortiz-Schneider, Kate Ocean, Reggie Hepp, Rosalyn Collins, Mara Hochman, Sue Suttner, Patricia MacFarlane and Jack Bianchi.

All funds raised will benefit the Clinical Research Program and Supportive Care Programs at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center.

Through the research program, new cancer treatments are made available through clinical trials across a variety of cancer diagnoses. Each of today’s standard cancer therapies went through clinical trials before becoming generally available.

While patients may choose to enter a trial to improve their own conditions, they also help map the future of cancer care for others. Through support from this event, the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center is pleased to offer local residents access to a global network of clinical trials, a benefit not afforded by all cancer treatment facilities.

The Walk/Run also benefits the Supportive Care Programs at the cancer center, which include a cancer resource library, genetic counseling, patient navigation, nutrition, wellness classes, music therapy and social work services.

These programs allow the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center to provide patients with comprehensive and personalized resources and care to assist them on their journey with cancer.

To learn more about the Walk/Run or to create a team and register for the event, visit www.cfsb.org/walkrun2018.

Special thanks to sponsors: Four Seasons Resort Santa Barbara, Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, The Walking Company, Change a Life Foundation, Canterbury Consulting, HUB, , Revitalash, Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf, LLP.

Montecito Union School, Santa Barbara Athletic Association, Edhat, South Coast Karate, Santa Barbara News-Press, Blenders in the Grass, Jordanos, Raw Revolution, Cox Communications, The Point Markets, and Vanguard Printing.

To learn more, visit the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, www.cfsb.org or the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, www.ridleytreecc.org.

— Stephanie Carlyle for Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 