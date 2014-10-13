Cancer Center Walk/Run Takes to the Streets to Raise Funds for Research, Programs

Hundreds of participants step up for the 22nd annual race in Montecito and help raise $167,000

On Sunday, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic and the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara hosted the 22nd annual Cancer Center Walk/Run with approximately 1,000 runners and walkers filling the streets of Montecito.

According to the organization’s website, $167,000 had been donated to the cause in the form of participant registration fees, sponsorships and fundraising by teams, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting the Cancer Center’s research and supportive care programs. Last year, the event raised $153,911. To date, the walk/run has raised more than $2.6 million in support of local cancer research.

The family-friendly event began and ended at Montecito Union School and featured a 10k run at 8 a.m., a 5k walk/run at 8:30 a.m. and a kids’ fun run at 10 a.m.

Following all the exercise, participants enjoyed a hearty outdoor brunch buffet courtesy of the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore. After a short program, there was a raffle of gift certificates from local restaurants, wineries, health companies, spas and attractions.

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic is a nonprofit corporation, providing state-of-the-art cancer treatment. Since 1949, through the charitable giving of families and foundations, the Cancer Center has stayed in the vanguard of comprehensive, outpatient cancer care.

By retaining highly trained and devoted medical personnel, acquiring the latest technology and protocols, and integrating patient support programs and classes, the Cancer Center treats those on the journey to live with, through and beyond cancer.

For more information, contact the Cancer Center at 540 W. Pueblo St. in Santa Barbara or 805.563.5800, or click here.

