Cancer Center Walk/Run Aims to Raise $200,000 for Local Research

This Sunday, Oct. 13, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic and the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara will host the 21st Annual Cancer Center Walk/Run. As in the past, 100 percent of registration fees and pledges benefit the Cancer Center’s Clinical Research Program.

The family-friendly event will begin and end at Montecito Union School and includes a 10K Run at 8a.m., a 5K Walk/Run at 8:30 a.m and a Kids’ Fun Run at 10 a.m. Participants are invited to stay for a complimentary brunch buffet provided by the Four Seasons Resort, and a raffle including gift certificates for local restaurants, spas and attractions.

To date, the Walk/Run has raised more than $2.5 million in support of local cancer research, and in this, the 21st year of the event, the goal is to generate $200,000 for the cause.

Last year’s event set all-time records for attendance (1,182 individuals) and funds raised ($202,504). This year’s fundraising goal will be surpassed if the same number of participants raise just $250 each. Special incentives are offered for individuals who collect pledges of at least $100, including free event registration and one entry into the grand-prize drawing for airfare for two with lodging at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Hawaii — valued at more than $4,500!

Individuals and teams are encouraged to register by clicking here, where they can create an online fundraising page to share with team members and potential supporters.

Three team prizes are also awarded to the largest team, the team that generates the most money, and the “First Place Team,” which raises the most money, on average, per person. Last year, “Julie’s Team” was the largest team with 66 participants while “I Heart CoCo” raised the most money with an average of $1,679 per person. The first-place team of “Beachbutton” raised a grand total of $13,955, and all three of these teams will again participate and compete for recognition this year.

Standout teams so far this year include “Miracle Chefs,” who have collected over $7,600; “Julie’s Team,” which is close to meeting their fundraising goal of $5,000; and “Amblin’ for a Cure,” which has already surpassed their $1,500 fundraising goal. All teams’ fundraising progress can be tracked via their interactive fundraising pages on the Cancer Center’s new-and-improved Walk/Run website by clicking here.

In addition to recognizing teams and participants for their outstanding fundraising efforts, one individual will be awarded the Julie Main Inspiration of Hope Award. Since the event’s inception, Julie Main was instrumental in helping to organize the Walk/Run, seeking sponsors and leading the free six-week Training Program. This will mark the fourth year of the event since Julie’s passing, but her legacy will once again be honored with recognition of a cancer survivor who exemplifies what she stood for — courage, perseverance and hope — serving as an inspiration to others by finding the strength to cope with cancer through exercise. Previous recipients of the award include Michael Orchowski, Lorena Ortiz-Schneider, Kate Ocean and Reggie Hepp.

All the funds raised will benefit the Clinical Research Program at the Cancer Center. Through the Research Program, new cancer treatments are made available to adult and pediatric patients in the Santa Barbara community. Clinical trials are vital to the evolution of cancer treatment. Every one of today’s standard practices went through similar clinical trials before becoming generally available. While patients may choose to enter a trial to improve their own conditions, they also help map the future of cancer care for others.

Through support from this event, the Cancer Center is pleased to offer more than 20 trials annually to local residents, a benefit not afforded by all cancer treatment facilities. Click here to learn more about the Cancer Center’s Clinical Research Program.

Since 1949, the Cancer Center has remained in the vanguard of comprehensive outpatient cancer treatment with personnel from some of the nation’s renowned medical programs, the latest science and technology, and integrative wellness and patient support programs. The charitably supported Cancer Center has earned a reputation for compassionately serving those on the journey to live with, through and beyond cancer.

— Lindsay Groark is the oncology services manager for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.