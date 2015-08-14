Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 12:27 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Cancer Center with Sansum Clinic Host Duke Cancer Specialist

From left: Dr. Kurt Ransohoff, Nancy Ransohoff, Dr. Neil Spector, Betsy Coates and Ken Coates
From left: Dr. Kurt Ransohoff, Nancy Ransohoff, Dr. Neil Spector, Betsy Coates and Ken Coates (Sansum Clinic photo)
By Elizabeth Baker for Sansum Clinic | August 14, 2015 | 12:05 p.m.

On Monday, Aug. 10, more than 100 medical professionals and community members turned out to a lecture hosted by the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic and given by Dr. Neil Spector, co-director of the developmental therapeutics program at the Duke Cancer Institute, Duke University Medical Center. 

Spector discussed leading edge oncology research in his presentation entitled “From Bench to Bedside: Discovery and Development of Therapeutic Breakthroughs at the Duke Cancer Institute.” 

He is a Komen Scholar (one of 50 global leaders in breast cancer research) and a Sandra K. Coates associate professor in breast cancer research, and serves as associate professor of medicine and of pharmacology and cancer biology at Duke.

About the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic is a nonprofit corporation, providing state-of-the-art cancer treatment.

Since 1949, through the charitable giving of families and foundations, the Cancer Center has stayed in the vanguard of comprehensive, outpatient cancer care.

By retaining highly trained and devoted medical personnel, acquiring the latest technology and protocols and integrating patient support programs and classes, the Cancer Center treats those on the journey to live with, through and beyond cancer.

About Sansum Clinic

Since its founding in 1921, Sansum Clinic has been improving the overall health of its patients by providing the latest innovations in equipment, technology, procedures and treatments.

Sansum Clinic is the largest independent nonprofit healthcare organization between the Los Angeles Basin and the San Francisco Bay Area.

With more than 180 affiliated physicians, Sansum Clinic provides the full spectrum of healthcare services from primary care to more than 30 specialties.

Sansum Clinic serves more than 150,000 patients (600,000 visits) annually at our 23 patient care facilities in south Santa Barbara County.

To learn more, please visit www.sansumclinic.org.

— Elizabeth Baker is the marketing supervisor at Sansum Clinic.

 
