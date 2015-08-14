Cancer Center with Sansum Clinic Host Duke Cancer Specialist

Advice

On Monday, Aug. 10, more than 100 medical professionals and community members turned out to a lecture hosted by the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic and given by Dr. Neil Spector, co-director of the developmental therapeutics program at the Duke Cancer Institute, Duke University Medical Center.

Spector discussed leading edge oncology research in his presentation entitled “From Bench to Bedside: Discovery and Development of Therapeutic Breakthroughs at the Duke Cancer Institute.”

He is a Komen Scholar (one of 50 global leaders in breast cancer research) and a Sandra K. Coates associate professor in breast cancer research, and serves as associate professor of medicine and of pharmacology and cancer biology at Duke.

— Elizabeth Baker is the marketing supervisor at Sansum Clinic.