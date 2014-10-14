Cancer Center’s Sam Howland Receives Certification as Breast Care Navigator

Sam Howland, MS, CBPN-IC, was recently certified by the National Consortium of Breast Centers as a breast care navigator.
Howland’s certification is in both breast imaging and breast cancer care.
Howland splits her time as a breast care navigator and oncology librarian at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic.
“My role at the Cancer Center as both a breast care navigator and oncology librarian allows me to help our patients through education as well as support care services," Howland said. "As an oncology librarian, I assist our patients who are looking for current and comprehensive information about all aspects of cancer while my role as a breast care navigator allows me to help our patients navigate their way through their breast cancer journey.”
As a breast care navigator, Howland serves as a liaison between individual patients and the various health-care providers required for proper diagnosis, treatment and disease management, serving as a consistent care coordinator throughout a breast cancer patients’ experience — from breast health education and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and survivorship.
— Liz Baker is a marketing coordinator for Sansum Clinic.