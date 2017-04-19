Monday, April 23 , 2018, 2:13 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara Names New Trustees

By Kristen Adams for Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara | April 19, 2017 | 2:17 p.m.

The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, which has been the financial partner of the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara since 1949, has announced the appointment of the newest members to its board of trustees.

They are Brier Turpin Allebrand, Priscilla Higgins and Charles D. Petersen.

Brier Turpin Allebrand Click to view larger
Brier Turpin Allebrand

Allebrand has served as a board member at Crane School and as MAD Academy parent president at Santa Barbara High School. She worked for a public television station in Los Angeles and worked on location in film production for many years.

Brier holds a bachelor's degree in studio art from Colorado College.

Priscilla Higgins Click to view larger
Priscilla Higgins

Higgins is president of the Higgins-Trapnell Family Foundation and has served on the boards of Direct Relief International, Santa Ynez Valley Foundation and the Trapnell Fund at Oxford University.

She and her husband built and managed a vineyard, winery and wine business, Cimarone Wines.

Higgins attended Cambridge University where she received a BA in natural sciences followed by a Ph.D in physics. She later received a masters in international education at Stanford University.

Her career has been in education and the computer and telecommunications industry both in the UK and in Silicon Valley.

Charles D. Petersen Click to view larger
Charles D. Petersen

Petersen works in real estate at Coldwell Banker and as a property manager at Santa Barbara Luxury Rentals.

Prior to working in real estate, he was a professional polo player in California and abroad. Petersen graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder, with a degree in political science.

— Kristen Adams for Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.

 
