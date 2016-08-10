Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara Welcomes New Members to Board of Trustees

The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara has announced the appointment of the newest members to its board of trustees. Since 1949, the Cancer Foundation has been the partner and financial backbone of the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.

The newest board members are Julie Henley and David W. Grotenhuis.

Henley is a consultant and advisor to early stage technology companies. Her consulting engagements focus on strategic planning, optimizing product and engineering teams, coaching and mentoring, facilitating large projects, providing hiring advice, opening relationship doors, tackling communication gaps and connecting people along the way.

She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

Prior to moving to Santa Barbara, Henley served as a board member for the Boys and Girls Club in Venice for five years. She is involved with the business school at Cal Poly and supports local non profits financially and with volunteer time.

Grotenhuis is partner in the real estate investment and development company of Santa Barbara Capital, which has developed and invested in numerous real estate projects over the past 40 years in the Santa Barbara area, the Midwest and the Pacific Northwest.

Grotenhuis graduated from Westmont College, where he was awarded the Wall Street Journal Award as the outstanding graduate in business and economics.

While at Westmont he met his current partner, Wayne Siemens. They have together for over 40 years.

Additionally Grotenhuis is partner in the firm of Cascade Investment Capital headquartered in Portland, Ore. Prior to forming Santa Barbara Capital, he was president and principal stockholder of Professional Consumer Services, Inc., a franchisor of ServiceMaster businesses.

Grotenhuis was a founding board member of The Bank of Santa Barbara and past board member of Birnam Wood Golf Club, where he currently serves as chair of the Membership Committee.

— Liz Baker represents the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.