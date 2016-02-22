Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 5:33 am | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara Welcomes New Members to Board of Trustees

By Liz Baker for Sansum Clinic | February 22, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.

Frank Foster (Cancer Foundation photo)

The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, which has been the partner and financial backbone of Cancer Center of Santa Barbara since 1949, has announced the appointment of the newest members to its board of trustees.

Frank Foster has been a member of the Cancer Foundation board of trustees since 2011 and has been named its new chairman.

He is a managing director of DFJ Frontier, a venture capital investment group and the managing partner of the Gideon Hixon Fund, the venture arm of the Hixon family. Foster's focus is on information technology and life science investments.

Previously, Foster was the CEO of Prolacta Bioscience (nutrition for premature infants) and an executive director of YellowPages.com through its successful sale to SBC Communications and Bell South. 

He currently serves on the boards of nine companies, including the Pacer Foundation, and serves as the chairman for five of them.

He received an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor's cum laude from Harvard University. 

Shane Cotter (Cancer Foundation photo)

Trustee Shane Cotter, MD, PhD, has been a practicing radiation oncologist with the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara since 2012. He earned his doctorate in molecular and cellular biology and his medical degree from Washington University in Saint Louis. 

He completed an internship at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and a radiation oncology residency at Harvard Medical School. where he also served as chief resident.

Cotter then joined the faculty at Harvard Medical School and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and was as an instructor in radiation oncology at Brigham & Women’s Hospital until he joined the Cancer Center.

Fred Kass ​(Cancer Foundation photo)

Trustee Fred Kass, MD, is a medical oncologist at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara and medical director of the Center’s Research and Wellness Department.

He has practiced medicine since 1988.

After receiving his medical education at Tufts University, he completed his internship and residency at Yale New Haven Hospital, followed by an oncology fellowship at Harvard's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Kass is especially passionate about research, nutrition and supportive care of patients and their families. He is also co-chair of the Cottage Hospital Medical Advisory Panel and has a strong interest in programs that promote community health.

Val Montgomery (Cancer Foundation photo)

Trustee Val Montgomery earned a bachelor's degree from Douglas College at Rutgers University and was a speech therapist for the Durham City school system.

She served on the board of directors of the Music Academy of the West and was chairman of their Santa Barbara International Wine Auction fundraiser for several years.

She also served on the committee to raise money for digital mammography machines at Sansum Clinic as well as helping various nonprofits.

In 2003, Montgomery and her husband, Bob, were honored by United Way Red Feather Ball for their commitment to local philanthropy and volunteerism.

Since 2004 the couple has owned and operated Montgomery Vineyard Inc, a Napa Valley grape growing and wine making operation.

Montgomery served on the St. Helena Hospital Foundation Board in Napa Valley for 8 years, during which time they raised money and built a new cancer center.

Kimberly Schizas ​(Cancer Foundation photo)

Trustee Kimberly Schizas graduated from UC Santa Barbara with a bachelor's degree in economics and from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University with a Master’s of Public Administration.

For the past 20 years, Schizas has been a partner in Wynmark Company, a local development company devoted primarily to community development projects such as the Camino Real Marketplace, Girsh Park, Maravilla Senior Community and the Marriott Courtyard Hotel.

In addition to serving as a member of the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission for more than four years, Kimberly has served on the boards for the Santa Barbara County Commission for Women, Santa Barbara County Housing Authority, Foundation for Girsh Park, UCSB Alumni Association, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics and Goleta Valley Historical Society.

Liz Baker is the marketing supervisor for Sansum Clinic.

 

