Cancer-Stricken Lompoc Teen Noah Scott Passes Away

With fundraisers, signs and prayers, community rallied around 15-year-old son of police corporal and his wife

Noah Scott, the Lompoc 15-year-old whose cancer battle inspired the community to rally around him and his family, passed away on Friday.

"It's with great sadness that Kristin and I say goodbye to our Noah,” his dad, Lompoc police Cpl. Charles Scott, wrote to the Team NOAH Facebook group that has kept the community updated on Noah’s condition.

“We move from prayers of healing and comfort to praises of a race ran well, and a fight fought with grace and a life lived to the fullest,” the post said. “Rest my son, my hero!”

Noah, who learned he had acute lymphoblastic leukemia last summer, was the son of Scott and his wife, Kristin.

Members of Team Noah blanketed the city with the signature color of orange seen in ribbons and more as the boy’s condition appeared to decline in recent weeks.

“Noah fought hard and felt all of your prayers and support this past year," police Chief Patrick Walsh said in a written statement issued Friday night.

“The love and support of Lompoc and beyond has been a blessing to the Scott family and especially to Noah during his trials," Walsh added.

Last year, police cars were outfitted with orange fender wraps saying, “Team Noah. #You got this kid.”

This spring, Noah landed in Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, but was transported to UCLA Medical Center as complications arose in late May.

Since then, the family has been the focus of fundraising and prayers in the Lompoc Valley and beyond.

A recent call for donations of blood platelets generated dozens of phone calls to the UCLA Blood and Platelet Center in Westwood, the family said.

Signs noting Team Noah appeared in the Lompoc Valley Flower Festival Parade a week ago, and a flag saying Team Noah flew over Ryon Park.

The family noted the widespread support in a Facebook post Tuesday.

“Lompoc may be a small town, but has the biggest heart! If you are lucky enough to live there, you know it is home and family! We love you Lompoc!”

The family noted there are not sufficient words to express their gratitude for the support.

“Please know when we get through this storm to the other side of cancer, we will be the first in line to help others like you have all helped us,” the post said, using multiple hashtags,

of #ProudToBeFromLompoc, #SmallTownBIGHeart, #TeamNoah and #NobodyFightsAlone

Funeral arrangements were pending but the Police Department and Team Noah Facebook page expect to announce details once they’re available.

The Scotts expect to bring Noah's body back to Lompoc early Saturday morning when personnel from the Police and Fire departments will meet the family as they enter the city, police Sgt. Kevin Martin said late Friday night.

Anyone wanting to show their support for the family is invited to join in, with notifications expected via the Police Department app, Facebook, and Twitter as the family exits Highway 101 and takes Highway 1, essentially providing a 20-minute warning of their arrival in the city.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.