Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 9:40 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Cancer Survivor Offers Her Thoughts on Living Well

By Beverlye Hyman Fead | June 6, 2018 | 10:20 a.m.

Montecito mudslide survivor Beverlye Hyman Fead, an author, artist and photographer living with cancer, will share some of her secrets to living long and well, 6 p.m. June 27 at Impact Hub Santa Barbara, 1117 State St.

"I like to always have goals and projects to work on," said Hyman Fead, who speaks and blogs about how to live, love and have fun with laughter and passion while aging.   

She delivers a spiritually uplifting message about how not be afraid of aging and to actually look forward to it.

Wanting to inspire other cancer patients with her art and writing seemed a natural direction to take after being diagnosed with cancer herself. She has taken what she has learned and has passed it on to people who are aging and have chronic diseases.

Aging in High Heels is the title of her online zine filled with inspirational content about aging with acceptance, humor and style. Aging in High Heels is also the title of one of her three award-winning books.

Hyman Fead was diagnosed with metastasized Stage IV uteral stromal sarcoma in 2002 and given two months to live. Since then, she wrote her other two books, I Can Do This: Living with Cancer and Nana, What's Cancer?

She also produced an award-winning documentary, Stage IV, Living with Cancer.  

Her passion is to speak around the country on living with cancer, self-esteem and aging. Having lost her grandmother, mother and both sisters to cancer, she has devoted a great deal of time to dealing with cancer on every level.   

One of them was raising money and creating a waiting room for cancer patients in Santa Barbara’s Cottage Hospital. The room was filled with her paintings and ceramics.

In 2006, Hyman Fead became a Celebration on the Hill Legislative Ambassador for the American Cancer Society. She has been the honoree at cancer functions in Los Angeles, New York and Santa Barbara.

In 2015, she spoke in Washington, D.C., from a patient perspective, and in 2016 she became an advocate for Global Healthspan Priority Institute in Washington.

— Beverlye Hyman Fead.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 