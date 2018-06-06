Cancer Survivor Offers Her Thoughts on Living Well

Montecito mudslide survivor Beverlye Hyman Fead, an author, artist and photographer living with cancer, will share some of her secrets to living long and well, 6 p.m. June 27 at Impact Hub Santa Barbara, 1117 State St.

"I like to always have goals and projects to work on," said Hyman Fead, who speaks and blogs about how to live, love and have fun with laughter and passion while aging.

She delivers a spiritually uplifting message about how not be afraid of aging and to actually look forward to it.

Wanting to inspire other cancer patients with her art and writing seemed a natural direction to take after being diagnosed with cancer herself. She has taken what she has learned and has passed it on to people who are aging and have chronic diseases.

Aging in High Heels is the title of her online zine filled with inspirational content about aging with acceptance, humor and style. Aging in High Heels is also the title of one of her three award-winning books.

Hyman Fead was diagnosed with metastasized Stage IV uteral stromal sarcoma in 2002 and given two months to live. Since then, she wrote her other two books, I Can Do This: Living with Cancer and Nana, What's Cancer?

She also produced an award-winning documentary, Stage IV, Living with Cancer.

Her passion is to speak around the country on living with cancer, self-esteem and aging. Having lost her grandmother, mother and both sisters to cancer, she has devoted a great deal of time to dealing with cancer on every level.

One of them was raising money and creating a waiting room for cancer patients in Santa Barbara’s Cottage Hospital. The room was filled with her paintings and ceramics.

In 2006, Hyman Fead became a Celebration on the Hill Legislative Ambassador for the American Cancer Society. She has been the honoree at cancer functions in Los Angeles, New York and Santa Barbara.

In 2015, she spoke in Washington, D.C., from a patient perspective, and in 2016 she became an advocate for Global Healthspan Priority Institute in Washington.

— Beverlye Hyman Fead.