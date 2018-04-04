Cancer Survivors Cruise Santa Maria Streets in Fundraiser

Annual Cruzin' for Life remembers 12-year-old Lexi Brown who lost battle with cancer

Cancer survivors cruised Broadway in Santa Maria on Friday night while riding in classic cars as part of the two-day Cruzin’ for Life event.

The annual fundraiser, which began in 2004, continues through Saturday with a car show and banquet at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

A signature event, the car cruise held on Friday night this year instead of Saturday afternoon gave cancer survivors a chance ride in classic cars, with yellow flags signaling their status as cars and trucks slowly traveled along Broadway between Stowell Road and Cook Street.

It wasn’t just cruising, however.

Some specially equipped low-rider cars used their hydraulics to bounce or drive on three wheels.

This year’s event also remembered child cancer victim Lexi Brown, whose battle, and motto of “Fight like a girl,” spread across the country as she raised thousands of dollars for pediatric cancer treatment and research.

In honor of the 12-year-old Orcutt girl who died in May, 200 purple flags also were handed out Friday night.

The car show is planned for 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Fairpark. Live music by Freight Train is set from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Trophies will be presented at 1:30 p.m., with a new award to be unveiled. The "Lexi Brown Memorial Award" will go to the vehicle that best represents the girl’s fighting spirit, Cruzin’ for Life organizers said.

A Saturday event banquet with live and silent auctions also is planned

Cruzin’ for Life raises money for patient support with funding directed to Marian Regional Medical Center cancer care services, American Cancer Society and Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.