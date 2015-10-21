Candelario Hernàndez of Carpinteria, 1944-2015

Posted on October 21, 2015 | 7:55 a.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Candelario “Papa Cande”, “El Don” Hernàndez, 71, of Carpinteria passed away after an unexpected stroke on Oct. 17, 2015.

Candelario was born on Sept. 25, 1944, in Romita, Guanajuato, México. Since 1975, he made his home in Carpinteria, where he worked for Rincon Nursery until his retirement.

Candelario was married to Esperanza Hernandez for 47 years, a beautiful union in which each of them sincerely loved and cared for one another. They will be reunited one day in heaven.

Candelario was a gentle and kind soul who was loved by everyone. Even during the last moments of his life, he left us with a smile, clearly letting us know that he will continue to protect his family from heaven.

Candelario enjoyed his daily morning walks, cooking, gardening, spending quality time with his family and occasional deer hunting trips at nearby mountains.

He was a devoted loving husband, father and grandfather. His greatest pleasure and challenge was to gather all his adult children and families together to enjoy special holidays, barbeques, and weekend dinners.

His beautiful heart and love for his family will be remembered always.

As a testament to his memory, Candelario is survived by his wife, Esperanza; sons Candelario, Francisco and José Juan; daughters Guadalupe (Roque) Orozco and Maria Esperanza; grandchildren Irene, Cristina, Karen, Kelly, Emily, Espi, Rocky, Angel, Kevin, Kenny and Issac D.; and great-grandchildren Fernando and James.

The family wishes to extend its gratitude to everyone for their support during the last two weeks that he was in the hospital.

The Rosary service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2015, at 7 p.m., and the funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m., both at St. Joseph Church, 1532 Linden Avenue in Carpinteria.

Immediately following the mass will be the graveside service at Carpinteria Cemetery, 1501 Cravens Lane, Carpinteria.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services (805) 895-8409.