Candid Reno Chackel, of Santa Barbara, 1926-2018

Posted on June 12, 2018 | 1:21 p.m.

Candid Reno Chackel passed through the gate to heaven after living his entire life in Santa Barbara. Reno passed away peacefully on June 5, two days after his 92nd birthday, in the comfortable home his family created for him after they lost everything in the Montecito debris flow.

Reno, or CR, as his friends often called him, was born June 3, 1926, to Candido A. Chackel and Luisa Favaro Chackel.

Reno served in the Air Force after his graduation from Santa Barbara High School. Reno graduated from Santa Barbara College of the University of California with a bachelor of arts degree.

In 1951 he married Carol Ann Korbus at All Saints Episcopal Church. From this union Robert, David and Barbara Chackel were born.

While in college Reno was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.

Reno worked at Harris and Frank and Silverwood’s during college and the early years of his first marriage. He later became a real estate broker and worked more than 50 years in the industry.

Reno married Joan Giovanola in 1969 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. They were blessed with two children, Julie and Paul. The family led an active life. Reno learned to snow ski in his late 40s and could not be stopped as he sped down the mountains.

Reno liked to fish and organized groups of friends to fish in the waters of Alaska and Mammoth Mountain. In his early years, he earned his pilots license and loved to fly his plane. Golfing became his game of choice.

He never lost his sense of humor and enjoyed having his friends and family near him until his time of passing.

Reno is survived by his first wife Carol Thompson and sons Robert and David (Connie) and daughter Barbara Chackel, his wife Joan and daughter Julie Stevens (Chris) and son Paul (Meredith).

He has nine grandchildren; Jennifer, Katie, Danny and Kelly Chackel, Hayley Trimble, Allie and Chase Stevens, Taylor and Madelyn Chackel, and three great-grandchildren, Harper and Evie Heffington and Carson Livermore.

The family wishes to thank Reno’s dedicated caregiver, and guardian angel on Jan. 9, Violetta Orlanda, physician Dr. Michael Bernstein, and Hospice of Santa Barbara.

A celebration of Reno’s life will be held at the end of summer. In lieu of flowers, donations in Reno’s name may be made to the charity of your choice.