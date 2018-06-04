Schneider, Hart Exceed $100,000 in Campaign Fundraising

Even though Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider’s re-election bid is challenged by someone who is doing no fundraising of his own, she has raised more than $100,000 for her campaign.

As of Oct. 19, she reported raising $104,268 this year and had $49,720 in cash left.

Candidates have only a week left before the election, but campaign finance rules do allow people to transfer excess funds from one committee to another for different races.

Schneider is being challenged by Wayne Scoles, a plumber from Santa Barbara, and they share the ballot with 10 candidates for City Council.

Three seats are open, with Councilmen Frank Hotchkiss and Bendy White running for re-election. Councilman Grant House has termed out.

More than 8,000 voters have already turned in their ballots for the Nov. 5 vote-by-mail election, and candidates had their latest campaign finance disclosure deadline last week.

Gregg Hart, a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, leads the pack by far, raising $101,234 total this year. That includes $31,474 just for the period from Sept. 22-Oct. 19, according to documents he filed with the City Clerk’s Office.

He received sizable amounts from local unions, including almost $7,000 from the Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association and a year-to-date total of $5,000 from the SEIU Local 620.

He was also given money this cycle by the District Council of Iron Workers, the Peace Officers Research Association of California and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He received $5,000 from Lilian Lovelace, for $7,500 total this election, and financial support from county Supervisor Salud Carbajal and state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

Megan Diaz Alley, who has worked for nonprofits including Surgical Eye Expeditions International and the Community Environmental Council, raised $15,145 in the latest reporting period, with big contributions from SEIU Local 620 and the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee. Most of the trade unions that funded Hart gave her contributions as well. She has raised more than $43,000 for her campaign this year.

Hotchkiss had contributions of $9,643 this period for a total of $57,816 for his campaign. He was supported by the Santa Barbara Rental Property Association PAC and MarBorg Industries, the city’s trash and recycling contractor.

Planning commissioner and insurance broker Michael Jordan has raised the least of any candidates who are actively fundraising, with $1,662 this period and $13,870 total. He hasn’t spent much of it since he has $8,632 left, according to the documents he filed with the city. He received another $850 between Oct. 20 and Oct. 30.

David Landecker, former head of the Environmental Defense Center, raised $14,045 this period for a total of $82,524 for his election coffers. His contributions for the last month came mostly from individuals, but he received $1,000 from the Helene Schneider for Mayor Committee on Oct. 29.

Jason Nelson, a civil affairs specialist with the military, received $16,074 this period, for a total of $50,572. The Santa Barbara Police Officers Association gave him $2,000, on top of the $5,000 it already handed over, and the Peace Officers Research Association of California gave him $2,000 as well.

The Santa Barbara Rental Property Association PAC gave him $1,000 this reporting period, too.

Parks and Recreation Commissioner Lesley Wiscomb raised $24,723 since Sept. 22 for a total of $70,165, which she has spent almost entirely.

She has had a lot of campaign money come from her husband, Scott, in about $8,000 of loans and a $6,500 contribution on Oct. 29.

Her supporters also include former mayor Sheila Lodge, James and Sharon Westby, and the Santa Barbara Rental Property Association. Wiscomb has received more than $10,000 in nonmonetary contributions as well.

White raised $13,591 this period and has a total of $69,330, with almost $30,000 in cash left as of the Oct. 19 filing.

Some of his largest contributors this period were the Peace Officers Research Association of California, giving him $2,000, and the Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association PAC, which gave him $4,365.

Council candidates Cruzito Herrera Cruz and Matthew Kramer have not filed fundraising documents, and as a result, haven’t been invited to many of the candidate forums.

