Local News

Candidates Finalized for November City Council Seats Including District Races in Santa Maria, Lompoc

ballot box Click to view larger
Official ballot drop boxes are in place in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara. The filing period for the November election closed Wednesday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | August 16, 2018 | 5:56 p.m.

The candidate list has been finalized for the city of Santa Maria's first district-based election this fall after the final deadline for all Santa Barbara County contests closed Wednesday.

Following in the footsteps of Santa Barbara, the cities of Santa Maria and Lompoc decided to end their at-large voting systems and instead have council members selected by those in four areas of the cities. Mayors in both cities still will be elected by all voters in the community.

The threat of Voting Rights Act lawsuits have caused cities all over the county, and the state, to implement district elections for council races.

For Santa Maria District 4, incumbent councilwoman Etta Waterfield will face off against defense attorney Rafael Guttierez.

For District 3, incumbent Michael Moats, a dermatologist, will face off against Raymond Acosta, a grocery store manager, and Gloria Soto, a development manager for Planned Parenthood of California Central Coast.

A fourth would-be candidate, defense attorney Adrian Andrade, did not file his paperwork, citing his wife’s health as the reason he decided against undertaking a campaign at this time.

Councilman Jack Boysen, whose term expires this year, announced in June that he would not seek re-election for what has become the District 3 seat.

city hall Click to view larger
The city of Santa Maria will hold its first district-based City Council election this November. The filing period closed Wednesday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

If Moats, whose current at-large term expires in 2020, wins the seat this fall, that would leave his current term vacant, setting the stage for a show-down over naming someone to finish the job.

Wednesday marked the final deadline for candidates filing for city councils, special districts and school boards for the Nov. 6 election. The first deadline fell on Friday for races, but the filing period was extended five days in races where the incumbents did not seek re-election.

Scroll down to read a candidate list for November races from the Santa Barbara County Elections Office.

Information on City Council candidate lists came from City Clerk offices in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Guadalupe, Buellton, Solvang, Goleta and Carpinteria. 

Lompoc

In Lompoc, a pair of current council members will seek the job of mayor after incumbent Bob Lingl said he decided not to seek another term.

Council members Jenelle Osborne and Jim Mosby will run for the chance to wield the gavel for the next two years. Their terms on the council don’t expire until 2020 so whoever loses the mayor’s race will remain on the panel, and the new mayor’s council seat will have to be filled. 

For District 2, incumbent Victor Vega will be challenged by Shirley Sherman. For District 3, Councilman Dirk Starbuck will be challenged by Robert Cuthbert.

Guadalupe 

In Guadalupe, Councilman Ariston Julian filed for mayor, to replace John Lizalde, who is not running for re-election.

For City Council, four candidates are running for two seats with four-year terms: candidates Manuel “Manny” Estorga, Liliana Cardenas, Richard Jenne and Eugene Anthony Costa Jr.

The seats filled by Julian and Councilwoman Virginia Ponce are the ones with terms expiring this year; Ponce is not running for re-election and Julian filed for the job of mayor.

One person, Anna Marie Santillan Michaud, has filed for the city treasurer position.

Buellton 

Incumbent Holly Sierra’s bid to become mayor for the next two years will go unchallenged as the city finds itself in the unusual spot of having all five council seats to fill this fall.

Four people will vie for the three four-year terms on the ballot this year, but the person who places fourth won’t completely lose out. Instead, the fourth-place finisher will wind up with a two-year term.

Those four candidates are incumbents Ed Andrisek, Dave King and Art Mercado, and former council member Judith Dale. 

The two-year term was created as a one-time situation since the council is tweaking its election cycle due to the decision to have voters directly select a mayor. When the switch is complete, the mayor’s job and two council terms will be on the ballot every two years.

A fifth seat will appear on the November ballots due to former Councilman Foster Reif’s resignation due to his move from the city. Three people seeking that term are Robyn Albrect Caplan, Elysia Lewis and John Sanchez.

Solvang 

Incumbent Mayor Jim Richardson will face a challenger from a council colleague, Ryan Toussaint, in the job to represent the city.

Multiple candidates filed for the pair of four-year council terms including Joan Laird Jamieson, an incumbent, Robert Clarke, Niels "Chris" Djernaes, Kim K. Jensen, Kenny "Esko" Lama Newyork, and Denise El Amin.

Incumbent Neill Zimmerman did not file for re-election leaving the door open for at least one newcomer.

For a two-year term, created by the resignation of councilman Hans Duus after he moved out of town, appointed incumbent Karen Waite will face challenger Edwin H. Skytt.

Goleta 

In Goleta’s first-ever race for mayor, incumbent council members Paula Perotte and Michael Bennett will face off. The city previously elected five council members and rotated the mayor's position among them, but voters decided to directly elect a mayor from now on.

Perotte, who has served on the council since 2010, has wielded the gavel since December 2016, and Bennett, who joined the council in 2006, has also served as mayor.  

Two seats on the City Council also will appear on the ballot, but only two candidates — incumbent Roger Aceves who was first elected in 2006, and James Kyriaco,  a former Santa Barbara political consultant who built a second career as a Goleta community activist — sought the jobs. 

Bennett and Perotte’s council terms expire this year, so whoever loses the mayor’s race will leave the council.

Goleta decided to move to district elections for its City Council members by 2022. 

Carpinteria 

Carpinteria has three City Council terms on the November ballot, and five candidates have filed declarations of candidacy with the City Clerk’s Office.

The five candidates are Gregg Carty, Al Clark, Roy Lee, Darwin “Dar” Ringling and Brad Stein, and three of them — Carty, Clark and Stein — are incumbents.

Carpinteria has decided to move to district-based City Council elections by 2022.

Scroll down to read a full candidate list for November races from the Santa Barbara County Elections Office, including school board and special district seats. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara County Elections Office Contest Candidate List Aug. 16, 2018 

