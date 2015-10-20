Candidates Fundraising for Santa Barbara County, State Races Though Many Seats Still Uncontested

Advice

With local elected officials playing a large-scale game of musical chairs for seats open in next year’s elections, candidates for Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, State Assembly and State Senate are starting to bring in campaign money for the mostly-uncontested races.

Three seats on the Board of Supervisors will be on the June 7, 2016 ballot and only Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam is running for re-election.

He hadn't raised campaign funds as of June 30, according to County Election Office documents, and is unopposed so far.

State Assemblyman Das Williams is running for the First District seat currently held by Salud Carbajal, who is running for the 24th Disrict Congressional seat.

Longtime Congresswoman Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced she is retiring after her term ends.

Williams reported raising $315,000 by June 30 for his supervisor run, according to the County Election Office.

He has also filed documents with the Secretary of State's Office for a 2020 State Senate run, and has raised $54,400 in that effort.

County Investment Officer Jennifer Christensen is also running for the First District Supervisor seat, but has not yet filed fundraising documents with the county.

Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr announced earlier this month that she will not seek re-election when her term is up next year, and one candidate has announced intentions to run for the seat.

Santa Ynez resident Bruce Porter filed a statement of organization with the County Elections Office Oct. 7.

Looking to win Williams’ State Assembly seat is current Santa Barbara Unified School District Board Member Monique Limón, who raised $103,000 during the reporting period of Jan. 1-June 30.

Limón is currently uncontested for the seat. Former challenger Erik Nasarenko, another Democrat, announced earlier this year he was dropping out of the race and endorsing Limón.

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson's 19th District seat is also up next year and Jackson is so far running unopposed.

For the first six months of this year, Jackson raised $115,000 for her campaign, the most recent data available in Secretary of State documents.

