For Candidates and Measures on June 5 Ballot, It’s (Almost) All Over But the Counting

Polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday as voters get their say on issues ranging from statewide to local

California’s primary election is Tuesday, and voters will decide on a variety of ballot propositions and measures, local offices and candidates for the general election in November.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to Santa Barbara County election officials.

Click here to find your polling place, or contact the county Elections Office at 805.568.2200 or 800.722.8683.

According to the county website, results of the tabulated mail-in ballots are expected to be posted at around 8:05 p.m. Tuesday.

County election officials anticipate releasing the unofficial results at around 9 p.m., and updating the vote counts as ballots are received from polling places and counted throughout the night Tuesday.

The semiofficial summary and statement of votes cast are expected to be posted by midnight at the earliest on the county clerk’s website.

County Seats

24th Congressional District: Freshman Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, is facing two Republicans in the campaign to represent Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and part of Ventura counties in the House of Representatives. Justin Fareed of Goleta and Michael Erin Woody of Morro Bay are challenging Carbajal, who first won the seat in 2016.

37th Assembly District: Assemblywoman Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, will face two Democrats: Sofia Collin of Santa Barbara and David Norrdin of Ventura County. No Republican candidate filed for the race.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney: Incumbent Joyce Dudley is unchallenged in her bid for a third term.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff: Two opponents are challenging Sheriff Bill Brown: Lts. Eddie Hsueh of Solvang and Brian Olmstead of Orcutt. Brown has held the job for the past 12 years and is seeking a fourth term.

Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Public Schools: Appointed Superintendent Susan Salcido is running unopposed. She was named to the job in 2017 after the retirement of her predecessor, Bill Cirone.

Santa Barbara County Auditor-Controller: County employees Jennifer Christensen, the chief investment officer, and Betsy Schaffer, the assistant auditor-controller, are battling for the Auditor-Controller job. The office is available after Auditor-Controller Bob Geis retired and his appointed replacement, Theo Fallati, decided not to run.

Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor: Incumbent Joe Holland of Goleta is facing Donald “Baz” Ofiaeli of Solvang. Holland has held the office of county clerk-recorder-assessor and registrar of voters since 2002.

Santa Barbara County Treasurer-Tax Collector: Incumbent Harry Hagen is running unopposed in his campaign.

Local Measures

» Measure T, Santa Barbara County Cannabis Operations General Tax. Voters will decide the fate of a local cannabis-related tax measure on pot businesses within unincorporated areas of the county. Measure T is expected to fund government purposes like “law enforcement, health care, parks, roads and others,” with no end date. A vote “yes” means authorizing the county to impose an operations tax on marijuana operators’ gross receipts at 1 percent on nurseries and distributors, 3 percent on manufacturers, 4 percent on cultivators and 6 percent on retailers and microbusinesses.

» Measure S, Hope School District Parcel Tax. With a $79 per parcel assessment, the measure aims to raise $360,000 to support academic excellence; maintain safe facilities; fund science, technology, engineering and math programs; protect art/music programs; and provide stable funding the state cannot eliminate. The measure would be in place for five years. It would include an option for senior citizens and disabled landowners to opt out of the tax.

» Measure Q, a Lompoc Unified School District Bond, seeks to raise $79 million for aging facilities, including to repair or replace leaky roofs; upgrade inadequate electrical systems; construct/modernize classrooms, restrooms/schools; replace outdated heating, air-conditioning systems; and more. Property owners would pay $0.06 per $100 assessed value through approximately 2054. It’s estimated to generate $7 million annually.

» Measure R, the Isla Vista Community Services District Utility User Tax. The measure seeks to fund local improvements to parking, public safety, lightning and sidewalks; provide tenant mediation services; create a municipal advisory council; and operate community facilities and events. Voters are being asked to approve a utility user tax of 8 percent of the service charge for utilities of gas, water, electricity, sewer and garbage disposal. The measure is expected to generate approximately $642,000 annually until voters decide to end it.

