Slate of Candidates Running for Contested Montecito Water, Sanitary District Seats

Team of 5 candidates challenging incumbents puts focus on increasing local water supplies, producing and using recycled water, and recharging groundwater basins

Both the Montecito water and sanitary district boards have contested elections this November, and challengers are running as a slate calling itself the Water Security Team.

The group of challenger candidates includes Ken Coates, Cori Hayman and Brian Goebel running for the water district board, and Woody Barrett and Dana Newquist running for the sanitary district board.

They are focused on reaching an agreement to get water from Santa Barbara’s desalination plant, and producing recycled water for landscaping uses and recharging groundwater basins, according to a statement.

There are four candidates running for three Montecito Water District seats, including one incumbent, Dick Shaikewitz. The other three are running as a slate: Coates, a retired business executive, Hayman, an attorney and Montecito Association board member, and Goebel, an environmental entrepreneur.

Shaikewitz, the board president, has been on the panel since 2006, and also serves as the vice chairman of the Central Coast Water Authority, the governing agency of the State Water Project in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Water board president Doug Morgan and board member Sam Frye are not seeking re-election.

Four candidates are running for the two Montecito Sanitary District seats: incumbents Judith Ishkanian and Robert Williams, and challengers Woody Barrett and Dana Newquist.

Barrett is a petroleum geologist and small businessman, and Newquist owns Mission Villa, a Santa Barbara assisted-living facility specializing in dementia and memory care.

Ishkanian has been on the Montecito Sanitary District board since 2005, and also serves as a Santa Barbara County LAFCO commissioner. Williams, a retired infrastructure executive, is going for a second term after being appointed in lieu of election in 2014.

The incumbents on both boards were appointed in lieu of election, meaning there was not a contested race for the seats during the last election, in 2014.

Many local special district and school board seats are filled this way, with only as many candidates as there are available seats — or sometimes even fewer.

Coates headed the effort to create the challenger slate and helped recruit candidates, campaign manager Sharon Byrne said.

In 2016, Coates served as treasurer of the successful campaigns of Montecito Water District board members Tobe Plough and Floyd Wicks, who also are backing the Water Security Team slate, Byrne said.

The candidates’ vision is to develop more local water supplies for Montecito and Summerland, with more collaboration with nearby agencies (such as reaching an agreement with the city of Santa Barbara to acquire water from the city’s desalination plant), and developing a system to produce and use recycled water.

“We are in a new era where every drop of water counts,” Coates said in a statement. “Continued severe drought and the vulnerability we experienced after the debris flow demand that we pursue a resilient, secure water future for Montecito and Summerland.

“The time for us to build the water and sanitary districts of the future is now.”

The Montecito Water District gets about 70 percent of its supply from State Water Project and supplemental purchased water, 11 percent from groundwater supplies, 8 percent from Lake Cachuma surface water, 6 percent from Jameson Lake, and 5 percent from Doulton Tunnel intrusion, according to the district’s July water supply update.

Deliveries from Jameson have been temporarily suspended due to water quality, according to the district, and groundwater supplies are “near historic low levels.”

In a statement, Coates, Goebel and Hayman call for increasing local supplies for the 4,500-customer district.

“The rest of the state is in moderate drought, rendering continued dependence on Sierra snowpack imported down via the State Water Project a risky proposition,” the statement said.

Due to the ongoing drought and concern about water supplies, the Montecito Water District board has previously considered building its own desalination plant or reaching an agreement with Santa Barbara to receive water from its operating facility.

Santa Barbara’s plant has room to grow since it is permitted for much more capacity than the 3,125 acre-feet per year it produces now, which represents about 30 percent of the city’s demand.

Purchase agreement discussions between Montecito and Santa Barbara stalled last year, but are underway again.

Barrett and Newquist, who are two of the candidates running for the Montecito Sanitary District board, said in a statement that they want to pursue a larger-scale recycled water program than the one proposed for onsite use at the district headquarters, at 1042 Monte Cristo Lane near the Santa Barbara Cemetery.

The Montecito Water District serves the Montecito and Summerland areas, while the Montecito Sanitary District serves Montecito. Summerland has its own sanitary district.

