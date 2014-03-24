Candidates Sought to Serve as Local Delegates to California Senior Legislature

Candidates are sought to serve as local delegates to the California Senior Legislature, for a four-year term beginning in October.

"The Area Agency on Aging is responsible for the conduct of the election of three local delegates to the California Senior Legislature," said Amy Mallett, chairwoman of the Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council. "The election will be held in May 2014, and candidates must declare their intention to be a candidate by April 30."

The California Senior Legislature is a nonpartisan, grassroots body of 120 elected members age 60 or older who serve as unpaid volunteer advocates. The CSL meets annually in a four-day, legislative session in the state Capitol to develop legislation responding to the needs and concerns of older Californians.

The CSL drafts senior legislative proposals, hears testimony, debates, may amend, and votes approval or disapproval. Of those approved, the highest 10 state government and the highest four federal government senior legislative proposals become that year's priorities, and receive special attention throughout the year.

Senior legislators work throughout the year to find state and federal lawmakers to author their priority senior legislative proposals, and they continue to advocate for the adoption of those bills when authorized.

The first California Senior Legislature was held in 1980. Since that time, the CSL has had a very successful track record with the Legislature in gaining passage of priority senior legislative priorities.

"Any person aged 60 years of age or older who is a registered voter in either San Luis Obispo or Santa Barbara counties is eligible to run for the Senior Legislature, for a four-year term," Mallett said. "Interested persons are required to complete a Nomination Petition, a Statement of Commitment, Code of Ethics and biographical statement, and submit these completed forms to the Area Agency on Aging office in Santa Maria by April 30, 2014.

“This Area Agency on Aging will sponsor several information sessions for interested persons. At these information meetings we will provide information about the election, duties and responsibilities of a CSL delegate and respond to questions. All interested persons are welcome to attend.”

The information sessions are scheduled as follows:

» Goleta — Wednesday, April 2 at noon at the Goleta Valley Senior Center

» Santa Maria — Thursday, April 3 at 5 p.m. at the Area Agency on Aging office

» San Luis Obispo — Friday, April 4 at noon at the Ludwick Community Center.

For a copy of the Nominating Petition, the other forms and additional information, please contact the Area Agency on Aging office in Santa Maria at 805.965.3288, 805.925.9554 or 805.541.0384, via email at [email protected] or by clicking here.

— Joyce Ellen Lippman represents the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.