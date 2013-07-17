Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 2:36 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Candidates Start Pulling Papers for Santa Barbara Council, Mayoral Races

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | July 17, 2013 | 7:06 p.m.

Candidates are pulling papers for November’s Santa Barbara City Council race, and there are a lot of familiar faces lining up for the four seats.

Councilmen Frank Hotchkiss and Harwood “Bendy” White are seeking re-election, but Councilman Grant House is barred by term limits from running a third time.

The filing period opened Monday, and by Wednesday night, seven people had pulled papers to run for the council and two had pulled papers for the mayor’s seat.

Mayor Helene Schneider, who has served on the council since 2004, is running again and most likely will be challenged by at least one person, according to the City Clerk’s Office.

Wayne Scoles, known for his public confrontation with Police Chief Cam Sanchez at a park and civil lawsuit alleging false arrest and malicious prosecution, also pulled papers to run for mayor.

Those running for council include Cruzito Herrera Cruz, who ran in 2009 and 2011. He also applied, along with more than 40 others, to fill the empty seat after Das Williams left the council for the Assembly.

Jason Nelson is also running. He is known for a series of stories he wrote for a Santa Barbara newspaper about his deployment to Afghanistan.

David Landecker, retired head of the Environmental Defense Center, is also trying to get onto the council again. He was previously elected in 1989 but resigned from the post in 1991 after facing charges for switching the price tag on a garden tool at a hardware store.

Planning Commissioner Michael Jordan, who also applied for Williams’ open seat, is running as well.

Both Megan Alley and Lesley Wiscomb of the Parks and Recreation Commission are also running, each for the first time. Newcomer Michael Kramer pulled papers on Wednesday.

Most of the candidates have already filed Form 410 documents so they can start raising campaign funds, including Alley, Hotchkiss, Jordan, Landecker, Nelson, Schneider, White and Wiscomb.

When candidates return their nomination papers — with city resident signatures — the City Clerk’s Office determines whether each person is qualified to run for office.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

