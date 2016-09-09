Candidates to Convene at Casa Grande Mobile Estates Forum

The North Santa Barbara County Manufactured Homeowners Team and Casa Grande Mobile Estates Home Owners’ Association are sponsoring a candidates forum, featuring various ​area ​candidates or their representatives that are running for local, state and federal office.

The event will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at Casa Grande Mobile Home Park Clubhouse.

This event is ​free and ​open to the public.

​Candidates have been asked to present their views on issues of concern to manufactured home owners in a general session and then visit in small groups to answer questions during the free ice cream social.

The event organizers expect candidates or representatives for the 24th Congressional District, 19th State Senate District, 35th State Assembly District, Santa Maria mayor and Santa Maria City Council to attend.

» 24th Congressional District: Salud Carbajal and Justin Fareed

» 19th State Senate District: Hannah-Beth Jackson and possibly a representative for Colin Walch

» 35th State Assembly District: Jordan Cunningham and Dawn Ortiz-Legg

» Santa Maria Mayor: Alice Patino and Will Smith

» Santa Maria City Council: John Childers, Mike Cordero, Michael Moats, Hector Sanchez, Terri Zuniga and Mary Hernandez representing her husband, Ed.

— Laura Selken represents North Santa Barbara County Manufactured Homeowners Team.