Candidates Walk and Talk in Battle for Vacant Seat on Santa Barbara City Council

District 3 race for Mayor Cathy Murillo’s former seat shaping up as more competitive than expected

Michael Vidal wore a suit the first time he walked Santa Barbara’s Westside neighborhoods.

But it wasn’t the best look for him.

Standing 6 feet, 6 inches tall, the former high school ice hockey player walked the densely populated area, but he was encountering more skepticism than outright acceptance.

These days, he’s casual — jeans, button-up shirt, brown belt, tan shoes, and sockless — as he knocks on doors, handing out fliers.

For Vidal, the path to victory in the City Council’s June 5 District 3 election isn’t rocket science, although he’s approaching the race with somewhat of a scientific approach. He and his volunteers are looking to knock on the door of every registered voter at least twice as he looks to convince them that he’s the most qualified candidate for the job.

“I think anyone in my position would be considered an underdog,” Vidal said. “I know I am going to get outspent by the Democratic Party and that side, but I am going to outwork them.”

Vidal is one of four candidates running for an open District 3 seat on the council. Not since the days of neighborhood activist and perennial council candidate Bruce Rittenhouse in the 1990s has the Westside and its issues received so much attention.

The election is June 5.

Vidal is one of three Mexican-American candidates running for the seat, which was vacated by now-Mayor Cathy Murillo after her election in November, 2017. When the City of Santa Barbara made the transition to district elections in 2015, the goal was to increase minority representation on the council. All three candidates — Vidal, Oscar Gutierrez and Ken Rivas — acknowledge that district elections have made it possible for them to run.

The winner of the District 3 seat could triumph with just a few hundred votes, since only voters of the district can cast ballots in the special election.

When Murillo was re-elected in 2015, she received 941 votes with three candidates in the race. Murillo, running for her second term, and a longtime local journalist, had far more community name recognition at the time, than any of the current candidates. In that election, 1,506 people voted. As of November 2017, there were 4,927 registered voters in District 3, according to the City Clerk’s Office.

No longer do candidates have to raise upward of $100,000 to win a seat on the council; the barrier to enter is less costly. More so than ever, getting elected will hinge on a candidate’s ability to engage and connect with voters.

But some of the old rules still apply. The Santa Barbara County Democratic Party and party loyalists are working hard to elect Gutierrez, who was endorsed by the party in February. With that backing comes resources, in the form of volunteers who knock on doors, make phone calls and spread the word about his campaign.

Gutierrez also appears on a flier with other party-endorsed candidates, bringing him instant cachet among Democrats who vote the party ticket.

Thinking he wouldn't get the endorsement, Vidal, a Democrat, did not seek the Democratic Party’s support.

According to interviews with party insiders, it’s an all-hands-on-deck approach to get Gutierrez elected. Murillo has been heavily campaigning on his behalf, often taking the forefront, introducing him to people who could help or support his campaign.

Gutierrez, a 34-year-old videographer at TVSB and LifeChronicles, is widely regarded as an affable candidate, but shy and unfamiliar with the breakneck pace of politics.

“She’s helped,” his consultant, Mary Rose, said of Murillo. “She’s given him money.”

Gutierrez, who has received the backing of the Sierra Club and the Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee, said nothing is being handed to him.

“I feel supported, but they are making me work for it,” he said. “I feel good, and driven and motivated.”

As for Murillo, Gutierrez said he appreciates her help.

“She’s been introducing me to people,” he said. “She’s helping me get educated on the topics."

Gutierrez has been dutifully attending council meetings every Tuesday, taking notes, to learn about the issues.

The winner of the contest will represent a key swing vote on the council. The council currently only has six individuals, and often deadlocks, particularly on housing matters. Murillo has known Gutierrez for more than a decade; he used to produce a community access show that Murillo and her ex-husband David Pritchett had more than a decade ago. Murillo says she "wholeheartedly" supports Gutierrez because of his lifelong commitment to the Westside, but it's clear that a Gutierrez victory will help Murillo build power on the council.

Murillo typically has support from fellow Party Democrats Erik Friedman and Gregg Hart, and sometimes councilman Randy Rowse. Hart, however, is running unopposed for Santa Barbara county supervisor and will likely be off the council by the end of the year.

While also Democrats, Councilmembers Jason Dominguez and Kristen Sneddon tend to raise more questions about housing density, particularly over the city's controversial Average Unit-sized Density Incentive Program, and aren't part of any Murillo or Democratic Party faction; both Sneddon and Dominguez won election without Democrat Party support.

Gutierrez acknowledges that he has not walked as much as Vidal, but that he was walking first, way back in January. He said he works several jobs, and hasn’t had a lot of time to walk the neighborhoods during the evenings or weekends. In recent days, however, he says he’s stepped it up and spent the past Saturday on the streets talking to residents. Both he and Vidal are fully bilingual in Spanish and English.

Rose says Gutierrez is exactly the type of person who should represent the Westside -- a guy who's working several jobs to live in the community.

“He’s really the typical Santa Barbaran,” she said. “He is a very good fit. He knows the needs of the community.”

In fact, Gutierrez still lives in his childhood home, with his mother and his girlfriend. He prides himself on being a real Westsider.

Vidal, however, owns a house with his mother in Fresno, where he was registered to vote from 2008 to 2015, and only moved into the district a few years ago. Who is the true Westsider is one of the dividing lines in the campaign.

Vidal instead touts his résumé often, noting that he has a record of making significant financial decisions. Vidal, 37, is a partner with Cornerstone Wealth Management Services and worked for years at Wells Fargo, managing more than 100 employees. He also serves as a Board of Trustee at the Santa Barbara County Employees’ Retirement System.

Vidal wants people to vote for him based on “what I’ve done, not what I say I will do.”

Insiders consider Rivas the spoiler candidate, although he doesn’t see himself that way. He told Noozhawk that he recently locked up the Service Employees International Union Local 620 endorsement, and that he has his own record of community service. A longtime community activist, he worked to build bridges among Eastside and Westside residents, helping to form a neighborhood advisory council.

Rivas, 57, was born in Santa Barbara and graduated from Santa Barbara High School.

He has volunteered with neighborhood groups on both the Eastside and Westside, and canvassed and phone-banked on behalf of Democratic Party candidates. He works as part of the campus safety staff at Goleta Valley Junior High, and was a union organizer and field representative at UC Santa Barbara for about a decade.

Rivas sought the Democratic Party’s endorsement, at an interview in Buellton, but didn’t get it.

“I am going to continue building my committee,” he said.

He says he has knocked on hundreds of doors on the Westside.

“I really like talking to people,” he said.

There’s a fourth candidate in the race, Elizabeth Hunter, a Santa Barbara City College student. She has not returned several Noozhawk calls, emails and text messages. When Noozhawk knocked on her door Saturday, her mother said she wasn't feeling well and couldn't talk. The other candidates said they have not seen her campaigning and she didn't respond the Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region questionnaire: "Ms. Hunter, after repeated attempts to contact her, failed to respond to the genuine interest of the business community in Santa Barbara," the chamber posted on its Website.

The chamber is expected to make its endorsement announcement this week.

Candidate Forum

The first District 3 candidate forum will take place at 7 p.m. April 25 at Harding University Partnership School, 1625 Robbins St. A meet-and-greet starts at 7 p.m., with the forum getting underway at 7:30 p.m. Sylvia Uribe, community activist, and Luis Villegas, the President of the Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, will moderate the forum.

