Friday, June 1 , 2018, 9:07 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Candlelight Vigil Planned for Carpinteria High School Senior Filiberto Hernandez

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | March 14, 2017 | 10:31 a.m.

A candlelight vigil was planned Tuesday night for Carpinteria High School senior Filiberto Hernandez, who was described as a great student who was beloved by his friends and school staff alike. 

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department identified Hernandez, 18, as the victim of a fatal cliff fall found below the Carpinteria bluffs Monday morning, and is investigating the case.  

Hernandez attended Carpinteria Unified schools since kindergarten, said Jamie Persoon, the current administrator-in-charge for the district. 

“The school has provided a center for counseling and and mental health services in the library, and held an assembly with the entire student body yesterday with a message emphasizing the importance of supporting one another and being a community in this time of grief,” she said in an email.

“Parents have been notified and given resources for assistance through this tragedy and other difficult times. These services will be available to students and staff on an ongoing basis.”

A community candlelight vigil was planned for 7 p.m. Tuesday night at the Carpinteria High School amphitheater at 4810 Foothill Rd. in honor of Hernandez.  

“The thoughts of the entire school district, and indeed the whole community of Carpinteria, are with Filiberto’s family, and stand ready to support them in the coming days and weeks ahead,” Persoon said. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 