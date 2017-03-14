Candlelight Vigil Planned for Carpinteria High School Senior Filiberto Hernandez

A candlelight vigil was planned Tuesday night for Carpinteria High School senior Filiberto Hernandez, who was described as a great student who was beloved by his friends and school staff alike.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department identified Hernandez, 18, as the victim of a fatal cliff fall found below the Carpinteria bluffs Monday morning, and is investigating the case.

Hernandez attended Carpinteria Unified schools since kindergarten, said Jamie Persoon, the current administrator-in-charge for the district.

“The school has provided a center for counseling and and mental health services in the library, and held an assembly with the entire student body yesterday with a message emphasizing the importance of supporting one another and being a community in this time of grief,” she said in an email.

“Parents have been notified and given resources for assistance through this tragedy and other difficult times. These services will be available to students and staff on an ongoing basis.”

A community candlelight vigil was planned for 7 p.m. Tuesday night at the Carpinteria High School amphitheater at 4810 Foothill Rd. in honor of Hernandez.

“The thoughts of the entire school district, and indeed the whole community of Carpinteria, are with Filiberto’s family, and stand ready to support them in the coming days and weeks ahead,” Persoon said.

