Candlelight Vigils to Honor Domestic Violence Awareness

By Zoe Echternacht | September 20, 2016 | 1:17 p.m.

Domestic Violence Solutions, Santa Barbara County’s only full-service provider of 24-hour emergency shelter and services for domestic violence victims will host two candlelight vigils (one in Santa Barbara and one in Santa Maria) in honor of October being domestic violence awareness month.

Some statistics on domestic violence:

In the U.S., a woman is beaten or battered every nine seconds.

One in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will be victims of physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

Domestic violence is the single most common cause of injury among women seeking medical attention — surpassing auto accidents, muggings and rape combined.

In Santa Maria, the vigil to honor survivors and remember victims of domestic violence will be at 6 p.m., followed by a memorial walk at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Santa Maria High School's Ethel Pope Auditorium.

In Santa Barbara, the vigil will begin at 6 p.m. with the memorial walk at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 at De La Guerra Plaza.

Domestic Violence Solutions is dedicated to ending the cycle of domestic violence by providing prevention and intervention services, emotional support and advocacy to those in crisis, and playing a leadership role in effecting social change throughout Santa Barbara County.

In 2015, DVS answered more than 6,250 domestic violence calls on its four crisis lines; provided 12,212 shelter nights to victims; and responded to more than 468 domestic-violence support calls from law enforcement and emergency rooms at the victims’ locations.

In 2015, 61 percent of those supported in the DVS shelters were children.

For more information, contact Zoe Echternacht at [email protected] or visit www.dvsolutions.org.

Zoe Echternacht is the marketing/communications specialist at Domestic Violence Solutions.

 
