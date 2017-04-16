Monday, April 23 , 2018, 4:11 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 

County Launches Registry for Cannabis Cultivators

By Gina DePinto for county of Santa Barbara | April 16, 2017 | 12:16 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has adopted an ordinance establishing a limited-term, non-personal cannabis cultivation and related Operations Registry Program within the unincorporated areas of the county.

The ordinance, approved April 11, was developed in response to medical and recreational marijuana (cannabis) cultivation following the passage of Proposition 64 (Adult Use of Marijuana Act) by California voters in the November 2016 election.

This registry is not intended for individuals cultivating cannabis for personal medical use in compliance with County Code Section 35-1003 A.1, or cultivating only six cannabis plants in compliance with Health and Safety Code section 11362.2

The online registry is at https://secure.countyofsb.org/cannabis/registration. Due to sensitive information, the registry is through a secured website maintained by the county.

Goals of the registry program are to:

» Collect data on past, current and planned cannabis cultivation or related operations in the unincorporated area of the county,

» Inform future cannabis studies, including, but not limited to, a California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) environmental impact analysis and possibly a separate economic impact analysis.

» Establish a pool of registrants who may receive priority review when they submit an application for the cultivation of cannabis or related cannabis operations in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County.

The registry program allows individuals to provide basic information on the scale of their past or current medical cannabis-cultivation operation or intended future medical or non-medical cannabis operations through an online registration tool.

It also will allow individuals interested in future commercial cannabis operations who are not currently functioning but have a site and the intent to cultivate or manufacture cannabis or cannabis-based products to register their intent.

The registry program is open through June 30. It will not be used to collect information regarding those who are cultivating cannabis for personal use as allowed by county code and state law.

The board has discretion in allowing or prohibiting various cannabis related-business activities, including establishment of local regulations, business licensing, and land-use permitting.

That is in combination with state regulation and licensing through California’s medical cannabis statutes and the statutes approved by California voters through Prop. 64.

The county established an ad hoc committee of the board and staff to research, establish and monitor cannabis operations.

On the committee are: Supervisors Das Williams and Steve Lavagnino, and staff from the Executive Office, Agriculture Commission, Planning & Development, Public Health/Environmental Health, Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney.

The committee will host its first public meeting noon-2 p.m., Tuesday, April 25, to receive and provide input regarding the regulation of medical and recreational cannabis.

The meeting will be in the county’s first floor Planning Commission hearing room, 105 E. Anapamu St. For information about Santa Barbara County government, visit www.CountyofSB.org.

— Gina DePinto for county of Santa Barbara.

 
