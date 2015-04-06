Habitat for Humanity’s Canon Perdido Project Receives Rigorous Energy Efficiency Certification

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County’s recently completed 12-home affordable homeownership development received the rigorous Passive House U.S. certification.

The Canon Perdido Affordable Homes project is the first multifamily development in Southern California to be certified to this high energy efficient and green building standard.

Assisting Habitat for Humanity in achieving this goal was DMHA Architecture and Allen Construction, two Santa Barbara-based firms committed to green building. The 12 homes were designed to meet the Passive House standards while also being affordable and volunteer friendly to construct. Construction of the homes was managed by Allen Construction and over 700 local volunteers helped build the homes alongside the future homeowners.

Homes certified to the Passive House standard have a low environmental impact and use very small amounts of energy for heating and cooling. Achieving this standard is challenging and requires building design and construction techniques that go beyond current California energy standards. The homes received certification after passing a “blower door test” used to detect air leaks and airtightness.

Habitat for Humanity’s goal for the Canon Perdido project was to construct homes that had a low environmental impact and were affordable for the homeowners to purchase and maintain. The 12 new townhomes will have a 70 to 80 percent reduction in energy use over the current Title 24 energy code.

The design strategies, building techniques and green products that contributed to the energy efficiency of the homes include: a photovoltaic and solar thermal hybrid system, passive solar design with proper building and window placement, nighttime cooling, advanced framing, Energy Star appliances, heat recovery ventilators, energy-efficient lighting and heating fixtures, tankless water heaters, and Icynene spray foam attic insulation.

“It was our hope that by building these homes to the Passive House principles that the energy and maintenance costs will be further reduced, adding to the affordability for our homeowners,” said Jon Peterson, CEO of Habitat for Humanity SSBC. “Habitat for Humanity is committed to partnering with low-income families in need of safe, decent and affordable housing. By lowering the operating costs and increasing the sustainability, we are doing our part to preserve the earth’s resources for future generations.”

— Alexandra Hamill represents Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County.