Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:40 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Canyons Burns SBCC in Battle of WSC Division Champions

Grace Trocki (2) and Karissa Mertens of SBCC try to block the attack by Emily Burns of Canyons. Click to view larger
Grace Trocki (2) and Karissa Mertens of SBCC try to block the attack by Emily Burns of Canyons. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | November 15, 2017 | 10:46 p.m.

Emily Burns had 19 kills and a .366 hitting percentage on Wednesday night, leading No. 3 Canyons to a 3-1 women’s volleyball victory over No. 15 SBCC  at the Sports Pavilion. The scores were 25-20, 25-22, 19-25, 25-15.

The WSC crossover match featured the WSC North co-champion Vaqueros against the WSC South co-champion Cougars. SBCC had its six-match win streak snapped and fell to 21-6. It was the Vaqueros’ first loss in 13 home matches this year.

Canyons won for the 14th time in 15 outings to improve to 22-6.

Kaylene Ureno, the WSC North co-Player of the Year, topped the Vaqueros with 14 kills and eight digs. Carolyn Andrulis added eight kills and 13 digs while Karissa Mertens had eight kills and nine digs. Middle blocker McKenzie Garrison contributed seven kills (hitting .400) and six blocks.

Avery Mulvey recorded 24 digs and Kiana Pisula had 35 assists and four kills.

It was Sophomore Night for eight players, who were making their final regular-season appearance at the Sports Pavilion – Ureno, Andrulis, Mertens, Mulvey, Pisula, Nikki Fido, Stephanie Keenan and Leilani Crane.

“We knew coming in that this would be very tough competition and they definitely showed that,” said Pisula, a 5-9 sophomore from Sonora, Calif. “We had a plan and when we executed it correctly, we were on our game.

“It’s crazy to think could be my last home game. It’s a little surreal and it’s exciting too.”

The Vaqueros need to be seeded in the top eight for the Southern Cal Regional to get a home date in the playoffs. They were ranked No. 9 in So Cal in this week’s state poll.

“This was a perfect match to prepare us for the state playoffs,” said Vaquero coach Ed Gover. “We needed to play a high-caliber team and it was great practice for both teams. We got to practice trying to stop their 6-foot-2 girl (Burns) who’s really good.”

The pairings will be announced on Thursday or Friday. There will be wild-card games on Saturday and the Vaqueros will open with a first-round game on Tuesday.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 