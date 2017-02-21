Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 10:13 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Capistrano Valley Contains Dos Pueblos in 2A Basketball Quarterfinal

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 21, 2017 | 9:36 p.m.

Dos Pueblos struggled to score against a tough Capistrano Valley defense and suffered a 53-39 boys basketball loss in a CIF-Southern Section Division 2A quarterfinal game on Tuesday night on the road.

Diego Riker's nine points led the Chargers (22-5).

"We had a hard time scoring and Capo did a good job hitting shots," said DP coach Joe Zamora.

Capo Valley held Cyrus Wallace to seven points and Marcellous Gossett to six.

Dawson Baker scored 17 points, Grayson Beeman had 14 and Daniel Ramsey added 10 for Capo Valley (23-6), the No. 2 seed in the division.

Capo Valley outscored DP 19-8 in the third quarter and took a 46-29 lead.

"The guys never gave up and they battled to the end," said Zamora. "I was very proud of how they continually stepped up this season and represented their families and our program in the right way. They accomplished a lot on and off the court. Our senior class was incredible and future classes have a lot to live up to because of them."

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

