Fire-Damaged Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network Starts $2.5 Million Capital Campaign for Repairs

Animal rescue facility on North Fairview Avenue had to evacuate more than 300 animals during the July 6 Holiday Fire

The Holiday Fire in Goleta scorched the edges of the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network property and caused more damage than the organization originally realized, prompting it to launch a $2.5 million fundraising campaign this week to repair the animal rescue facility.

Flames from the blaze, which started July 6, charred 113 acres and destroyed 24 buildings, including 10 homes, in the North Fairview Avenue neighborhood where the Wildlife Care Network is located.

SBWCN staff and volunteers evacuated hundreds of animals on Friday and Saturday — including small mammals, birds and reptiles — and Santa Barbara resident Jim Hurnblad, a volunteer, worked all night to douse embers that threatened the site.

After the fire subsided, Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade volunteers and the SBWCN team swooped in to clean up the property at 1460 N. Fairview Ave.

The center sustained worse fire damage than expected, according to Ariana Katovich, the organization’s director of development.

“While physical structures didn’t burn, all of our avocado trees, bioswales, irrigation hoses and all of the ground cover needs to be replaced,” Katovich said. “We didn’t realize that damage to the center until we were able to clean.”

The vegetation around the fence line (along a private driveway) burned, and some cages melted from the blaze’s heat. The embers smoldered some of the raccoon toys and damaged one of the opossums’ custom-built enclosures, she said.

Smoke and ash from the fire damaged the SBWCN trailer that houses more than 100 baby birds, making it unusable for the animals to return, said Elaine Ibarra, SBWCN animal care coordinator.

Ibarra said the developing lungs of baby birds need a healthy environment to grow, and birds have a more complicated respiratory system than mammals. She said the lingering smoke and ash is harmful to humans working inside the trailer, too.

“One thing you can’t see is the smoke smell,” Katovich said. “If you shut the windows for any period of time, it smells like smoke and turning the ventilation system on makes it worse.”

During high season, when there are many baby birds, the center usually has more than 100 birds in cages in the trailer, which need to be fed every 20 to 30 minutes from around 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Katovich announced the start of a $2.5 million capital campaign Tuesday for facility repairs and upgrades, and noted that the organization does not yet know the exact cost of the fire damage.

“It’s so damaged that we can’t go back,” she said.

Before the Holiday Fire, SBWCN planned to announce the capital fundraising effort for a new building on the property to house the baby bird operation, treatment rooms, staff and volunteer offices, kitchen space and enhanced emergency response.

SBWCN hopes to complete the single-story, 30 feet by 90 feet building by spring 2019.

“We realize our need to upgrade our facility,” Julia Parker, SBWCN’s director of animal care.

SBWCN is currently operating at the Santa Barbara Humane Society, and some displaced animals are finding temporary refuge at other locations across California.

The wild seabirds are housed at the International Bird Rescue in San Pedro, and the evacuated crows went to the Ojai Raptor Center.

A handful of evacuated animals have been exposed to smoke and ash and need immediate attention, but otherwise were in stable condition, Parker said.

While 356 animals survived the fire, about five died due to smoke inhalation, she said.

“It was incredibly sad to see,” Parker said, adding that the wildlife care rescue organization hasn’t stopped its operation and has received about 134 animals since the evacuation.

Humane Society Executive Director Kerri Burns said SBWCN’s baby bird evacuees will be moved back to Goleta by late-August. By that time, the birds cared for by SBWCN will be old enough to be transferred to the outdoor aviaries, if they haven't been released back into the wild.

SBWCN returned four baby raccoons to its Goleta property this week.

“It takes a team to make things happen during a disaster,” Burns said.

SBWCN was established in 1988 to rescue and rehabilitate injured, orphaned or oiled wild birds and small mammals. The nonprofit takes in more than 3,000 animals annually, according to Kaitlin Lloyd, SBWCN’s program director.

