Supervisors May Finance $25 Million in Santa Barbara County Capital Improvement Projects

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday considered financing for capital improvements, with General Services staff presenting a list of seven proposed projects, including water system replacements, roof replacements and solar panel installations.

There is a list of $336 million in unfunded capital improvement projects, not counting Public Works projects or equipment and IT requests, General Services Director Janette Pell said.

General Services staff worked with departments to get the list down to $25 million in funding, which was based on the budgeted $1.4 million debt service per year for the program, said assistant county executive officer Jeff Frapwell.

When Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam asked whether the county was allowed to borrow money for maintenance projects, Frapwell said there are ways to finance them, including pledging buildings as collateral to cover debt service for a roof replacement, for example.

Past projects funded using certificates of participation include the Emergency Operations Center, the Santa Maria Board of Supervisors Hearing Room addition, and the Public Defender’s Office remodel at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, according to the county.

“At this time, the 2005 COPs have been paid off, and General Services has been asked to identify recommended projects for possible financing,” a staff report said.

The proposed projects will be reviewed by the Debt Advisory Committee and come back to the Board of Supervisors for decisions on which to pursue. The DAC will also review Main Jail renovation plans after cost estimates are finished, Pell said.

Santa Barbara County is building a 376-bed Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria, which will not hold all of the county's inmates, and the South County Main Jail at 4436 Calle Real needs major renovations.

Seven projects proposed for financing, with an estimated $30 million in total funding, are:

» Water system replacement for the county Calle Real campus near Santa Barbara, with an estimated cost of $2 million: The campus has 80-year-old pipes and valves, said Skip Grey, assistant director of General Services, and there have been 10 system failures in the last five years. Water issues affect Public Health, Behavioral Wellness, Social Services, the Sheriff’s Department and the Main Jail, he said.

» Santa Barbara County Courthouse roof replacement with an estimated cost of $5.4 million: The roof is original to the 1929 historical building and has been patched many times, Grey said.

» Public safety radio tower enhancement with an estimated cost of $2.12 million: The proposed project would add a radio tower to Figueroa Mountain, replace the Santa Ynez Peak tower with a taller one, and modify radio transmission sites at Mount Abel to improve public safety radio coverage, Grey said.

» ​Cachuma Lake Recreation Area infrastructure upgrades with an estimated cost of $6 million: The county thinks improvements to the campground and park could result in higher future revenues. The proposed project includes replacing the water and sewer lines, replacing paving and concrete pads, and upgrading the electrical services to “meet the demands of today’s RV camper,” according to the county.

» Santa Barbara Probation Department headquarters remodel and addition, with an estimated cost of $6.9 million: The Probation Department wants to build a second story on its building at 117 E. Carrillo St.

» Renewable energy projects: The county wants to install a solar energy system at the Santa Maria Betteravia Complex and Fire Station 12 in Goleta, as well as updating HVAC systems, roofing and equipment, for an estimated $4.6 million cost. Another $3.5-million project proposes a solar energy shade structure at Cachuma Lake Recreation Area’s RV and boat storage area.

Scroll down for the $336 million list of all unfunded capital improvement projects.

Santa Maria-based district attorney and public defender’s attorneys gave a dramatic presentation during Tuesday's meeting, where they outlined health and safety concerns with the court complex office buildings, and asked the county to purchase the former Santa Maria Police Department building and move the departments there.

The supervisors asked county staff to work with the state on safety and security issues at the complex, including the possibility of security guards, and for county staff to allocate funding for a “future building purchase” that they left unnamed in the motion, referring to the former Santa Maria Police Department building at 222 E. Cook St.

Pell said the county has been communicating with the city of Santa Maria about the former police building and has a recent appraisal.

County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato asked departments to include high-priority funding requests during the budget workshop process, which happened in April this year.

Some departments asking for additional funding could have postponed adding positions and paid for debt service on projects with the money, she said, asking departments to “help us with that balancing act.”

Chief Deputy District Attorney Mag Nicola cited a long list of safety concerns, including employees' limited access to the second-floor offices, maintenance issues, and a homeless population that “seems to be ever-present,” which camps and leaves human waste in the doorways and walkways of the court complex.

The DA’s Office can’t use its elevator at night, he said, “because when we left it unlocked, it was used as a toilet.”

On Friday, there was a 12-inch butcher knife stuck into a picnic table outside the building, and on Monday morning, there was a condom stretched across a door handle when victim witness staff came into work, he said.

Even if they were random coincidences, “the result is it’s still very intimidating, a bit terrifying for our advocates and other staff, and frankly just really gross,” Nicola said.

“Our staff is genuinely afraid of that location. Public Defender’s staff are genuinely afraid of this location, and there are reasons to be,” he said.

Deputy Public Defender SE Ballard said she found the butcher knife near the parking lot, where someone was stabbed less than two weeks ago.

One of the new attorneys working late that night “walked right into a crime scene,” Ballard said.

The Public Defender's Office has made dozens of maintenance requests to General Services staff in the last five years, including 22 for plumbing problems and 18 calls for dead animals inside the office, Ballard said.

The animals die in the drop-down ceiling and it takes a few days for someone to smell it and call General Services, she said. She asked the supervisors how they would feel if they walked into their lawyer’s office, or doctor’s office, or CPA’s office, and smelled a dead animal.

“Let’s not throw good money after bad. This building is broken in a way that needs to be repaired with a move across the street,” she said.​

