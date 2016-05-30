Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 7:24 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Capital Pacific Homes Begins Sales on New Models at Buellton’s Vineyard Village

By Brandon Collins for Capital Pacific Homes | May 30, 2016 | 11:10 a.m.

Families looking for low-maintenance homes with easy access to entertainment as well as quality schools have to look no further than Vineyard Village, a new development in Buellton by Capital Pacific Homes.

Hearkening back to the classic American town, Vineyard Village is designed with the idea that everything should be within walking distance.

The community features a central plaza with a community garden and paved paths to Buellton’s newest park. It is also conveniently located near the Crossroads shopping center and a variety of restaurants.

The houses are outfitted with the latest energy efficient technology and modern ranch style architecture.

Residents can look forward to a more sustainable lifestyle as each home will be CalGreen Certified and will meet or exceed California’s strict energy efficiency requirements.

Vineyard Village has achieved this by installing low-e glazed windows, LED lighting, water saving fixtures, super efficient central heating, solar panel “ready” technology and much more in each home.

“We are pleased to be introducing a community that offers all of the necessary amenities for families to live a more full and wholesome life,” says Gavin Moores, president of Capital Pacific Homes. “We understand how important it is for families to spend quality time together, so we have designed Vineyard Village with that in mind.”

Vineyard Village is currently selling homes starting at $379,000 with the choice of eight different floor plans. The eight options are perfect for any sized family, with houses ranging from 1,300 to 2,100 square feet and floor plans starting from two bedrooms and two bathrooms to four bedrooms and three and half bathrooms.

For more information, visit www.VineyardVillageHomes.com.

Brandon Collins is a publicist representing Capital Pacific Homes.

