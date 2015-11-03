Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 2:21 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Capital Pacific Homes Breaks Ground on Green Housing Development, Vineyard Village

Buellton City Council Member Dan Baumann, Mayor of Buellton Holly Sierra, President of Capital Pacific Homes Gavin Moores, Vice Mayor Ed Anderisk and CFO of Capital Pacific Homes Michael O’Flynn. (Capital Pacific photo)
By Brandon Collins for Vineyard Village | November 3, 2015 | 9:35 a.m.

Vineyard Village in Buellton will be the first development of its size in Santa Barbara County to be awarded tier-two designation by the Smart Build Santa Barbara Program, a program designed to encourage sustainable building practices in the county.

The community will feature a long list of green building elements including cool roof shingles and carpets made entirely of recycled bottles along with solar panels, LED lighting and high-efficiency appliances.

The energy efficiency of the homes will exceed California’s already strict energy codes by 30–40 percent. In return, Capital Pacific will benefit from an expedited approval process. 

“We asked our residents what their vision is for the future of Buellton, and what they want is a greener community,” said Buellton Mayor, Holly Sierra. “Vineyard Village fits that vision perfectly by using state-of-the-art sustainable construction methods, recycled materials, and by making things walk-friendly.”

The community will enable its residents to walk to and from many day-to-day destinations with a neighborhood park, grocery store, shopping and several eateries being built adjacent to the neighborhood. Homeowners will also be given access to a country club within the Marriott hotel across the street.

“We wanted to design a healthier, more gratifying lifestyle for our residents,” said Gavin Moores, President of Capital Pacific Homes. “Each floor plan is designed with innovative elements which reflect today’s lifestyle.”

Vineyard Village will incorporate traditional village aspects such as a central plaza and community garden, but the with an architectural style that will pay homage to the surrounding ranch community and interiors that will have a contemporary flair.

The community will include 155 condominium homes ranging from approximately 1,300 square feet to approximately 2,100 square feet across eight different floor plans that will include two to four bedrooms and two to three-and-a-half bathrooms.

— Brandon Collins is a publicist representing Vineyard Village.

