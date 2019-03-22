Capitol Hardware Acquires Santa Barbara Plumbing Supplies

Capitol Hardware is pleased to announce the acquisition of Santa Barbara Plumbing Supplies at 621 N. Milpas St.

Established in 1984 by Gene and Kim Bantilan, Santa Barbara Plumbing is a well-known name in the community, providing kitchen and bath fixtures to plumbers, builders and homeowners.

An unexpected illness led to Gene Bantilan’s sudden passing in 2016. Alan Bleecker, president of Capitol Hardware, had been looking to relocate his business in preparation for building work-force housing on their family property on Milpas Street.

“Acquiring Santa Barbara Plumbing makes sense for many reasons,” Bleecker said. “It allows us to continue Santa Barbara Plumbing’s rich tradition of locally owned plumbing material supply, allows us to better serve our customers in the building industry and it gives us a great new location.”

Bleecker recalls that when he started in the business in 1986, a large portion of Capitol Hardware’s sales were plumbing related. When Santa Barbara Plumbing moved in just a half-block away, Bleecker and his father-in-law, Gordon, decided to move away from the plumbing business and focus instead on hardware, doors and building supplies.

“Although the path we went down served both companies well, we are excited about the opportunity to once again bring together hardware and plumbing fixtures,” Bleecker said.

Capitol Hardware will continue daily operation of Santa Barbara Plumbing Supplies and plans to combine the two showrooms to 621 N. Milpas St. later this year. Until that time, Capitol Hardware will remain in its current location at 711 N. Milpas St.

— Alan Bleecker is president and CEO of Capitol Hardware.