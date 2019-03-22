Pixel Tracker

Friday, March 22 , 2019, 10:33 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Capitol Hardware Acquires Santa Barbara Plumbing Supplies

By Alan Bleecker for Capitol Hardware | March 22, 2019 | 7:02 p.m.

Capitol Hardware is pleased to announce the acquisition of Santa Barbara Plumbing Supplies at 621 N. Milpas St.

Established in 1984 by Gene and Kim Bantilan, Santa Barbara Plumbing is a well-known name in the community, providing kitchen and bath fixtures to plumbers, builders and homeowners.

An unexpected illness led to Gene Bantilan’s sudden passing in 2016. Alan Bleecker, president of Capitol Hardware, had been looking to relocate his business in preparation for building work-force housing on their family property on Milpas Street.

“Acquiring Santa Barbara Plumbing makes sense for many reasons,” Bleecker said. “It allows us to continue Santa Barbara Plumbing’s rich tradition of locally owned plumbing material supply, allows us to better serve our customers in the building industry and it gives us a great new location.”

Bleecker recalls that when he started in the business in 1986, a large portion of Capitol Hardware’s sales were plumbing related. When Santa Barbara Plumbing moved in just a half-block away, Bleecker and his father-in-law, Gordon, decided to move away from the plumbing business and focus instead on hardware, doors and building supplies.

“Although the path we went down served both companies well, we are excited about the opportunity to once again bring together hardware and plumbing fixtures,” Bleecker said.

Capitol Hardware will continue daily operation of Santa Barbara Plumbing Supplies and plans to combine the two showrooms to 621 N. Milpas St. later this year. Until that time, Capitol Hardware will remain in its current location at 711 N. Milpas St.

— Alan Bleecker is president and CEO of Capitol Hardware.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 