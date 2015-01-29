Cappello & Noël Law Firm Adds Associate David Cousineau

Santa Barbara law firm Cappello & Noël LLP has added David Cousineau as a firm associate, according to A. Barry Cappello, managing partner.

Cousineau is a plaintiffs trial attorney with experience representing clients in such matters as fraud, racial discrimination and constitutional disputes.

Before joining Cappello & Noël, he was a litigator in Kay Scholer LLP’s complex commercial litigation group.

He received his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center in 2002. He is admitted to practice in California, the District of Columbia and New York.

"Our firm represents numerous types of complex litigation cases — from lender liability to wrongful death," Cappello said. "David brings a wealth of litigation experience and expertise that will benefit our clients."

Cappello & Noël's national legal practice is devoted to lender liability, complex business litigation, plaintiffs’ bad faith insurance litigation, wrongful death, class actions, employment law, catastrophic injury matters and land use disputes.

— Diane Zakian Rumbaugh is a publicist representing Cappello & Noël LLP.