Cappello & Noël Named One of ‘Best Law Firms’ in America by U.S. News and Best Lawyers
By Diane Zakian Rumbaugh for Cappello & Noël LLP | December 17, 2014 | 1:38 p.m.
Santa Barbara law firm Cappello & Noël LLP is listed in the 2015 edition of "Best Law Firms," published by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers.
The firm received a “Tier 1” ranking in commercial litigation, meaning the firm was in the highest percentile of recognized firms.
The “Best Law Firms” rankings are based on an evaluation process that includes client and lawyer evaluations, peer review surveys and review of additional information.
In addition, Cappello & Noël’s managing partner A. Barry Cappello was listed as one of the year’s “Best Lawyers.”
— Diane Zakian Rumbaugh is a publicist representing Cappello & Noël LLP.
