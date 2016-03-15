Capps Announces 2016 Congressional Art Competition

Rep. Lois Capps (CA-24) announced Monday, March 14, that she is seeking entries for the 2016 annual Congressional Art Competition. The competition offers all high school students in the 24th Congressional District the opportunity to have their winning work of art hang in the U.S. Capitol for one year, where thousands of visitors will see it.

“The annual Congressional Art Competition is a wonderful opportunity to support young artists,” Capps said. “I am continually impressed by the quality of artistic talent showcased by Central Coast students. I strongly encourage Central Coast high school students to submit their art for a chance to have their work displayed in the U.S. Capitol.”

The completed work must be submitted by a high school student in California’s 24th Congressional District to one of Rep. Capps’s local offices no later than 5 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2016.

The winning student will also receive two round trip airfare tickets to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception for the new artwork display in the U.S. Capitol in June 2016.

The Congressional Art Competition has specific guidelines that must be met in order for the work to be considered:

» Art pieces must be two-dimensional, no larger than 28 inches by 28 inches (including the frame), and no more than 4 inches in depth (including the frame).

» The winning piece of artwork will hang in the Capitol for the entire year of the exhibition and cannot be returned to the student earlier.

» Students should submit artwork they will not need for other purposes.

» Each entry must be an original in concept, design and execution and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws. Please note: any entry which has been reproduced from an existing photo, painting, graphic, advertisement or any other work produced by another person is a violation of the competition rules and cannot be accepted.

For more detailed information on competition guidelines, instructions and for entry forms, please visit Rep. Capps’s website.

— C.J. Young is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.