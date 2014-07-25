Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 6:30 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Capps Announces $352,000 Grant to Support UCSB Math Program

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | July 25, 2014 | 9:31 a.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Friday announced that UCSB received a $352,000 grant to support the Research Experience for Undergraduates (REU) program, an eight-week STEM program designed to introduce its participants to mathematical research.

Each summer from 2015-17, 12 students will work with two faculty members on original research projects in mathematics.

REU programs have a track record of recruiting women, minorities and students from colleges that lack undergraduate research opportunities. Their goal is to expose and retain participants from these underrepresented and underserved groups in the field of mathematics.

In addition to learning about mathematics and their specific fields of interests, students will learn how to give successful presentations and write research papers, as well as how to pursue graduate studies and engage with the wider mathematical community.

“It is critical that we provide our students with educational opportunities in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics fields,” Capps said. “This program will create an environment where talented undergraduates can explore areas of mathematics that fall outside of the standard curriculum. UCSB and the entire Central Coast community will benefit from the REU program and the skills and abilities of these talented students.”

The project is under the direction of Maria Isabel Bueno Cachadina in the UCSB Department of Mathematics.

"Thanks to the generosity of the National Science Foundation, the UCSB Mathematics Department now has the funding to work with our best and brightest undergraduates over the summer,” said Professor Padraic Bartlett and Professor Maribel Bueno Cachadina from the UCSB Department of Mathematics and College of Creative Studies. “With this grant, we will be able to guide a diverse population of young students through open research problems in mathematics. The payoff — whether measured in terms of its impact on Santa Barbara's own talented students, our ability to attract and work with brilliant students from across the country, or even when measured as an opportunity to expand the boundaries of mathematical knowledge — figures to be immense.”

Chris Meagher is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 