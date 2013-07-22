Capps Announces Block Grants, HOME Funding for Local Communities

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced on Monday more than $2.5 million in federal grant awards to the cities of Santa Maria, Goleta and Ventura designed to provide housing and economic opportunities for low, very low and moderate income residents.

The cities of Santa Maria, Goleta and Ventura all received Community Development Block Grants, which provide federal funding to local governments to development viable urban communities by providing affordable housing and expanding economic opportunities for low and moderate income individuals. Santa Maria received $1,339,618, Goleta received $217,108 and Ventura received $738,810 in grants.

The City of Ventura also received a $309,339 grant under the HOME program, which helps to expand the supply of affordable housing to low and very low income families by providing grants to fund housing programs that meet local needs and priorities.

“Community Development Block Grants and the HOME program help communities help themselves,” Capps said. “The need for decent affordable housing along the Central Coast is critical to ensuring everyone can achieve a good quality of life in our communities. These programs have positively impacted many lives, and I hope this additional funding will allow us to build an even stronger, more-inclusive Central Coast community.”

“The city is very pleased that we are receiving a 14 percent increase over what was anticipated,” said Celeste Coelho-Hudson, the Santa Maria community program manager. “This will not only give additional funding for public services that provide critical and emergency needs but it will also allow for capital improvement projects.”

— Chris Meagher is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.