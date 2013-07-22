Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 12:46 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Capps Announces Block Grants, HOME Funding for Local Communities

By Chris Meagher for Rep. Lois Capps | July 22, 2013 | 3:55 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced on Monday more than $2.5 million in federal grant awards to the cities of Santa Maria, Goleta and Ventura designed to provide housing and economic opportunities for low, very low and moderate income residents.

The cities of Santa Maria, Goleta and Ventura all received Community Development Block Grants, which provide federal funding to local governments to development viable urban communities by providing affordable housing and expanding economic opportunities for low and moderate income individuals. Santa Maria received $1,339,618, Goleta received $217,108 and Ventura received $738,810 in grants.

The City of Ventura also received a $309,339 grant under the HOME program, which helps to expand the supply of affordable housing to low and very low income families by providing grants to fund housing programs that meet local needs and priorities.

“Community Development Block Grants and the HOME program help communities help themselves,” Capps said. “The need for decent affordable housing along the Central Coast is critical to ensuring everyone can achieve a good quality of life in our communities. These programs have positively impacted many lives, and I hope this additional funding will allow us to build an even stronger, more-inclusive Central Coast community.”

“The city is very pleased that we are receiving a 14 percent increase over what was anticipated,” said Celeste Coelho-Hudson, the Santa Maria community program manager. “This will not only give additional funding for public services that provide critical and emergency needs but it will also allow for capital improvement projects.”

— Chris Meagher is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 